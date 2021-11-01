Analysis Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News Analysis: A tale of two halves for Aberdeen in the Premiership table By Paul Third 01/11/2021, 11:45 am Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass The good ship Aberdeen has come through stormy waters in the last week. When their backs have been to the wall and serious questions have been asked of their manager, the Dons players have delivered for Stephen Glass in his time of need. Seven points from a possible nine – with two hugely contentious decisions at Ibrox denying the Dons a maximum return – has given everyone down at Pittodrie a spring in their step. Continue Reading Start your 30 day free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe