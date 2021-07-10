An unknown when he signed but Jack Gurr can be a hit with Aberdeen fans, insists boss Stephen Glass

An unknown when he signed this summer Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass is confident Jack Gurr will be a hit with supporters.

The 25-year-old right-back arrived at Pittodrie on a one-year contract having spent his entire senior career in the United States.

Born and raised in Newcastle the defender moved to the States as a teenager in 2014 to play college football.

He subsequently played for Georgia Revolution and Atlanta United before signing for Aberdeen.

With his career having been across the Atlantic to date the right-back will be an enigma for the Red Army with brief snatches of Youtube video their only pointer to what he can provide.

Not to Glass though, who managed the defender for two seasons whilst boss of Atlanta United 2 and knows exactly what he can bring.

Gurr made his Dons debut when coming on at half-time in the 1-1 friendly draw with Inverness Caley Thistle at Cormack Park.

With Aberdeen’s three pre-season games played behind closed doors supporters will have to wait until the Uefa Europa Conference League clash with BK Hacken on July 22 to see Gurr in action.

He is confident they will like what they see.

Glass said: “Jack is positive, has great energy and makes good decisions.

“I think the fans will like his energy and quality.

“He is hungry to do well, the same as the rest of the signings in what is a good competitive group.”

Gurr played college football at Georgia Gwinnett and led the team to three NAIA titles as player with most assists in each campaign.

During his time at Georgia Gwinnett the defender earned a degree in Business Economics.

Following a season with Georgia Revolution in the NASPL he moved to Atlanta United 2 where he starred under Glass.

He also spent three years coaching in Atlanta with Club USA.

Debut in Champions League quarter-final

Having impressed at Atlanta United 2 Gurr stepped up to the club’s first string in December 2020 and made his debut as a second half substitute in the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final clash with Mexican side Club America, winning 1-0.

Having featured in the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the North America, Central America and Caribbean regions the defender is in contention to make his debut in the Uefa Europa Conference League against BK Hacken.

Glass said: “I think people maybe underestimate Jack but fans will like what they see when they see him.

“Jack is going to be a big addition for us.”

Gurr was one of six new signings introduced by Glass during the summer transfer window with Scott Brown, Declan Gallagher, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Christian Ramirez and Teddy Jenks also secured.

Although confident the right-back will make an impact in the Granite City Glass insists Gurr, like every player in the squad, will face a battle to be a first team regular as there is strong competition for every role.

He said: “Jack will have to compete as we have young Calvin (Ramsay) there and Ross McCrorie can play right-back.

“Connor McLennan showed last season that he can play right-back as well.”

Calvin Ramsay also impressed at right-back

The two outright right-backs at Pittodrie are Gurr and 17-year-old Calvin Ramsay who impressed when given the opportunity to shine in the final months of last season.

Ramsay excelled on his first team debut, when starting, in the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat of Dumbarton and went on to make another five appearances.

Ramsay is one of two rising full-back stars with left-back Jack MacKenzie also impressing at the tail end of last season.

Glass insists it is important not to push young player too hard, too soon.

He said: “You have to be patient and give them the games at the right times.

“Bodily Jack is more ready now to play a bigger number of games.

“But Calvin will develop pretty quickly and I have seen a big change already.

“Calvin we ended up putting on in the last day of the season at Rangers (4-0 loss).

“It was important to me to get Calvin onto the pitch there because the next time we go to Ibrox hopefully there will be 50,000 there and full.

“He has now already felt what its like to play at a stadium like that.”