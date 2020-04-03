Ally Shewan thinks Andy Considine has earned Scotland cap – whenever football restarts

Aberdeen legend Ally Shewan today called for Andy Considine to be called into the Scotland squad when the Euro play-offs finally go ahead.

Uefa recently confirmed all internationals scheduled for June would be postponed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That includes Scotland’s play off semi-final with Israel which was initially set for March, but then moved to June.

The winner of the tie is scheduled to face either Serbia or Norway in the final with qualification for the Euros up for grabs.

It is understood Uefa are targeting September to resume internationals, and play-offs.

Shewan, 79, still holds the Dons club record for the most consecutive appearances, racking up 320 straight games.

His tenaciousness and durability earned the defender the nickname The Iron Man.

Shewan believes Considine’s current form deserves recognition from national boss Steve Clarke.

In November last year Considine made his 500th appearance for Aberdeen.

Shewan said: “Considine is an old-fashioned style footballer and has done very well for Aberdeen over the years.

“He is a great team player and deserves a call-up to the Scotland squad. Considine always gives his all and can also play in a couple of different positions.

“He is a strong, steady player and Aberdeen could be doing with two or three more like Considine.”

A tough, uncompromising full-back, Shewan racked up his record-breaking run of games between 1963 and ’69, surpassing Willie Cooper’s previous pre-war record of 162 matches.Shewan came close to winning silverware with the Reds having played in the 1967 Scottish Cup final against Celtic (2-0 loss) and the 1964 Summer Cup final (3-1 replay loss) with Hibs.

Based in Peterhead, he insists the highlight of his Pittodrie career was a six-week tournament in the USA in summer 1967.

Playing as the Washington Whips, the Dons reached the final of the United Soccer Association tournament where 10 European teams and two from South America competed.

Aberdeen and Wolves (aka Los Angeles Wolves) met in the final on July 14. In a memorable final, Wolves triumphed 6-5 after extra-time, with Shewan’s late own goal handing them the trophy.

However, this did not taint his enjoyment of the tournament.

He said: “We were in America for six weeks and that was the highlight of my Aberdeen career, even though we lost the final.

“As we were in the States there was no close season, but that suited me as it meant I was fit all the way through.

“We won our section and Wolverhampton won their’s so there was a play-off.

“It was a fantastic occasion except for one thing – I scored the winner, but it was an own goal.”

Prior to the adventure across the Atlantic, the Dons faced Celtic, who would go on to be European Cup winners, in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden.

He said: “There were 120,000 at Hampden for that final, which was a tremendous amount.

“Unfortunately we didn’t win the Scottish Cup.”

Shewan left Aberdeen in 1969 to start a new footballing career in Australia.

On his return, he enjoyed a successful career in the Highland League.

He said: “When I joined Aberdeen for a start it was £10 a week and then went up to £18 plus bonuses by the time I left.

“The game has changed so much now as players are on thousands per week.”

He was inducted into the Aberdeen Hall of Fame and keeps close tabs on his former club.

The Dons face an uncertain period due to the coronavirus crisis with chairman Dave Cormack warning of a £5 million financial black hole if the shutdown continues into July, as expected.

Shewan believes Cormack can lead the Dons through these troubled and uncertain times.

He said: “Cormack will be a good chairman and will help.

“He has run his business well in America.”