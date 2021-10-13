Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Allan Hale wants Aberdeenshire Shield success with Huntly

By Callum Law
13/10/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 13/10/2021, 1:01 pm
Huntly manager Allan Hale hopes to get the better of Turriff in the Aberdeenshire Shield
Allan Hale experienced Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield success as a player – now he’d like to do the same as a manager with Huntly.

The Black and Golds face Turriff United at Christie Park in round one.

As a player Hale was part of the Fraserburgh squad that won the Shield in 2012.

He said: “The cups are very important to us. The Aberdeenshire Shield is a great competition and I was fortunate enough to win it as a player.

“It would be great to experience that as a manager, but we know it will be a tough game against Turriff.

“But hopefully we can be the team that puts in the better performance to get through.”

Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson

Turriff have only won once this season, but manager Dean Donaldson hopes they can find some form in a competition they’ve won three times.

He added: “You want to make a go of it in these competitions and getting to finals is what you want to do.

“Three or four games and can you can be there. We’ll need to try to put together a good run, which we haven’t managed yet this season, if we are to do it.

“Getting through to the next round would be a boost for us just now.”

  • Keith have belief

Elsewhere, Keith host Aberdeen University at Kynoch Park and Maroons boss Craig Ewen wants his players to believe they can go all the way.

He said: “The cups are very important for us, we’ve got to try to win them.

“It’s four ties and at the end of it you can be sitting with silverware.

“Those ties won’t be easy to win, but it’s a short route and the chance is there for every side in the tournament.

“This tie is the first step and hopefully we can get through.

“Aberdeen University will be right up for it and thinking it’s an opportunity to get through.

Keith manager Craig Ewen will look to guide his side through their Aberdeenshire Shield first round tie with Aberdeen University

“We’ve got to hit the right levels and play at the right tempo to get the business done.”

University boss Steven Brownlie believes his side are underdogs, but said: “Our league form hasn’t been great due to Covid.

“It’s only in the last couple of weeks that we’ve had a full squad.

“To go into a game like this in those circumstances would have been challenging.

“But hopefully with the squad we’ve got now we can give Keith a game and put in a good performance, even though we’re underdogs.”