Alex Neil leaves Preston North End after run of one win in nine matches

Alex Neil has left Preston North End after a run of only one win in nine matches.

The 39-year-old was appointed Preston boss in July 2017 and led them to a seventh-place finish in the Championship in his first season in charge.

He had previously enjoyed success at Hamilton Accies and Norwich City, guiding both sides to the top flight through play-offs.

Neil was appointed Hamilton manager in May 2013 at the age of 31 and led them to the Scottish Premiership a year later by beating Hibernian in the play-offs.

He moved to Norwich City in January 2015 and secured promotion to the English Premier League with a 2-0 win against Middlesbrough in the 2015 Championship play-off final.

The Deepdale club have dropped to 16th in the Championship following their recent poor run of form.

His availability could make Neil a contender for the vacant Aberdeen job with Stephen Glass the current favourite to replace Derek McInnes at Pittodrie.

A club statement read: “Preston North End Football Club can confirm that it has today parted with the services of its manager, Alex Neil.

“Alex joined the club in the summer of 2017 and he leaves us with our thanks and very best wishes for the future.

“It is the intention that Frankie McAvoy will take up the position of interim head coach and work with Steve Thompson, Mike Pollitt and Paul Gallagher in taking the team for the remaining eight games of the season.”