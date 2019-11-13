Aberdeen boss McInnes looks to tie up extended spell for attacker this week

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes hopes a deal to extend Jon Gallagher’s loan can be thrashed out with Atlanta United this week.

The 23-year-old attacker’s loan from the American MLS side is set to expire in January.

McInnes aims to extend that to a season-long stay.

The Reds’ representatives are set to meet with Atlanta this week and McInnes is hopeful a deal can be secured.

He said: “We are due to speak to Atlanta again this week and will try to iron that out.

“Jon is happy if Aberdeen and Atlanta are happy for him to stay.

“I have had discussions with Atlanta and Jon himself.

“Everybody is singing from the same hymn sheet.

“Jon is keen to stay providing Atlanta and Aberdeen are agreeable.

“Hopefully we can get that to a conclusion.”

Gallagher has started 12 times and featured off the bench in a further six games since arriving from reigning MLS champions Atlanta.

In 2018 Gallagher was selected by Atlanta in the 2018 MLS draft having starred as a striker with Notre Dame University in college football.

Working under the guidance of Pittodrie legend Bobby Clark at Notre Dame, Gallagher scored 39 goals and pitched in with 15 assists in 84 appearances.

He was utilised mainly as a right-back at Atlanta.

Versatile Gallagher has played on the right wing, at right-back, in centre midfield and as a No 10 for Aberdeen.

Reds boss McInnes also wants to extend the stay of on-loan NAC Breda left-back Greg Leigh.

The 23-year-old former Manchester City defender is on loan from the Dutch second-tier side until the end of the season.

However, Aberdeen had a clause written into that loan deal where they had first option to buy Leigh.

A fee for any potential permanent signing was agreed at the time of finalising the loan deal in the summer.

That fee is fixed and not dependent on Leigh’s form.

Although signed to play left-back Leigh was again pushed into a defensive midfield role in the 3-1 defeat of Ross County at the weekend.

McInnes said: “We wanted Greg in the middle of the park to give us a bit more power in there.

“Andy (Considine) was the obvious one to slip back in at full-back.”

Aberdeen are not in action again until they face St Johnstone away on Sunday November 24 following the international break.

Five first-team players are away on international duty with centre-backs Scott McKenna and Mikey Devlin part of the Scotland squad.

Both are in contention to start against Cyprus away in Saturday’s Group I qualifier and Kazakhstan at Hampden the following Tuesday.

Lewis Ferguson and Connor McLennan are in the Scotland Under-21 squad to face Greece in a Group 4 Euro qualifier at Tynecastle on Friday.

Winger Niall McGinn is part of the Northern Ireland squad to face Holland and Germany in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

However, there was no place for winger Ryan Hedges in Ryan Giggs’ Wales squad to play Azerbaijan away and Hungary at home.

Hedges strengthened his position for a potential future call-up with a goal and another strong performance in the win at Ross County.

McInnes said: “Ryan scored a good goal against Ross County.

“In those situations we normally try to put in an in swinging free-kick and say try to score inside the back post.

“We want people flying across to get little touches on it because it is difficult for a goalkeeper in there in those situations, when boys are going across his eye-line.

“Thankfully Ryan’s delivery was a fantastic ball with enough pace and movement on it in front of the keeper for him to be beaten.”