AFC Women bolster squad on eve of the new SWPL1 season

Former Scotland youth international Louise Brown has become Aberdeen FC Women’s second signing of the summer.

The 24 year-old former Buchan Ladies attacker has joined the Dons after impressing on trial.

She told the club website: “It feels amazing to sign after my trial. I was kind of surprised, but I knew I had the ability and I was confident that I could step up and get going again.

“I usually play up front but I can play in midfield as well. I enjoy playing in the forward areas mostly. Playing in SWPL1 is where I had always aimed to be so I’m really chuffed to get there.”

Brown is resuming her career after taking a break to have children and is relishing the chance to play in the top flight of Scottish women’s football.

She said: “I had always played for Buchan Ladies since I was about 12 and I stayed there from then so this is my first experience of playing at a different team.

“I had a break and had three kids. I had my first, Josh, four years ago and had then I had the twins, Darren and Alec, 10 months later so I was away from the game for a bit but not for too long.

“It was hard to come back but I did a lot of work in my own time to get my fitness back. I feel like I’m getting a lot fitter now.

“I always intended going back to Buchan after having kids and I did think about making the step up at some point.

“I feel like this is my second chance at it after coming back, before I get too old. I’m just going to work as hard as I can for the team and try to enjoy it at the same time.”

Brown knows the adjustment to playing in the top flight will be a big one but has backed herself to deliver at the Dons.

The new arrival, who is in the squad for Sunday’s SWPL1 opener against Celtic said: “Since I started training at Aberdeen my fitness has improved but it’s more the speed at which they play that has been hardest to get used to.

“I’ve been with Scotland youth squads so I’ve experienced that step up before but just the speed at which they move the ball took me by surprise a bit.

“The other players are all amazing, they have all been so lovely and really made me feel welcome so it’s been a really good start.”