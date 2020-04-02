AFC Community Trust spread wings further as chief executive targets 12,000 people to help

THE DONS aim to contact 12,000 supporters during this month and next as the club increase their outreach programme during the coronavirus crisis.

Aberdeen’s #StillStandingFree initiative has already seen more than 500 supporters contacted by phone call as the Reds reach out to the vulnerable in the community.

Current players, former players and staff members have been manning the phones to contact elderly fans.

In conjunction with Aberdeen FC Community Trust and with CFINE (Community Food Initiatives North-east) valuable supplies have also been delivered to the vulnerable

and isolated.

To enable the continuation of this valuable community outreach programme Pittodrie board directors have pledged to donate 10% of total revenues generated by the sale of season ticket throughout this month to the community trust.

Liz Bowie, chief executive of the trust, said: “I’ve always said it’s one club, one city.

“It’s at the heart of this city and it has that ability to galvanise support and bring people together.

“It’s great to see what that power can be. For us, it’s to get this campaign going in earnest and reach out to 12,000 people.

“I’d like to say a massive ‘thank you’ to the supporters of the football club and the community trust, and to the people of Aberdeen and greater Aberdeenshire for getting behind what we’re doing.”

Club chairman Dave Cormack has phoned elderly supporters as have a number of first-team stars.

Bowie said: “You see the existing players getting involved, Dave Cormack has been on the phone to people.

“It involves people taking time out of their day just to have that little bit of human interaction and compassion.

“It’s really uplifting for people just to get something different come into their world, from a player who they maybe look up to or a player from the past they have always admired.”

As a community club Aberdeen have quickly mobilized during the coronavirus pandemic to help vulnerable supporters in the crisis.

Bowie added: “We’ve come together with CFINE and the club are 100% behind what we’re doing. We’ve 29 staff within the community trust then the staff with AFC as well.

“The issue for CFINE is making sure they have plenty of food and volunteers within their own networks to pack the food, for us to collect and distribute.

“We have been out in earnest since Friday and we’ve got up to seven people out on the roads at any one time.

“We’re trying to deliver food every single day of the working week.”