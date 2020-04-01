AFC Community Trust receives funding boost as Aberdeen directors pledge season-ticket donation

Aberdeen’s directors have pledged to donate 10 per cent of season-ticket revenue to the club’s community trust.

A proportion of the season-ticket revenue throughout April will go to helping the trust expand its community outreach programme, during the coronavirus lockdown.

AFCCT is working with CFINE (Community Food Initiatives North East) to deliver food packages to those in need, while more than 500 supporters have received a check-in phone call from either a player, director or member of staff.

These target calls will be expanded throughout this month and next, with the aim of reaching 12,000 fans by the end of May.

The justgiving page set up to help support the trust’s effort is almost at £9,000, as of Wednesday lunchtime.

Trust chief executive Liz Bowie is hugely grateful for the backing they have received during this trying period.

She said: “We’re absolutely blown away by the generosity of the AFC Directors. If AFC fans continue to purchase season tickets throughout April at the rate they have been recently, then the trust will benefit enormously and, as a result, will be in a position to provide even more support to the wider community. It’s a win-win situation for both the Club and the community.”

Cormack has been involved in several of the phone calls himself and is happy to back the trust’s continued efforts in the community.

He said: “I’ve spoken to several fans who are self‐isolating, reminiscing about their Pittodrie memories and sharing our favourite football moments. This underlines the power of football in bringing people together.

“The overwhelmingly positive response from the fans in the last week or so has been amazing. The Red Army has really thrown its weight behind our community campaign. The directors are pleased to be in a position to reward that through our pledge to the trust.

“We are living through an unprecedented global crisis where everyone is concerned about the health and well‐being of their families and worried about their jobs and their financial position. Yet, Dons’ fans are supporting the work of the trust and our campaign. It is truly humbling.”

Those over the age of 70 were initially prioritised but the trust to expand that now, with Bowie hoping they can reach at least 400 people a day.

She added: “It’s been estimated that one in four people will suffer from mental health issues as a result of being in lock-down. Being cooped up at home alone can exacerbate problems like depression and anxiety. Knowing the club cares and is there to talk could really make a difference and we are committed to reaching as many people as we can.”