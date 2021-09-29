Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

ADFA gearing up for historic 125th EE Aberdeenshire Cup final

By Callum Law
29/09/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 29/09/2021, 6:38 pm
Banks o' Dee and Formartine United will be competing for the historic Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup trophy
Aberdeenshire and District Football Association (ADFA) president Finlay Noble is looking forward to the 125th Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final.

Banks o’ Dee face Formartine United in Friday’s anniversary showpiece at Inverurie’s Harlaw Park.

The competition is steeped in history with the first Shire Cup kicking off on December 3 1887.

Meanwhile, the trophy Banks o’ Dee and Formartine are playing for is the second oldest piece of silverware in world football to still be presented to the winners after the Scottish Cup trophy.

Association president Noble said: “The competition has a huge amount of history and the trophy itself is historic.

Aberdeenshire and District Football Association president Finlay Noble.

“When you see the trophy there’s not any human beings alive who would be able to make that now.

“It’s an amazing piece of work with all the little intricacies, it’s a stunning trophy.

“Everyone that is in the competition takes is seriously and the Aberdeenshire FA is the most active association in Scotland.

“We’ve got three competitions and every trophy is over 100 years old, the youngest trophy is 121 years old.

“All three competitions are treated seriously by everyone that enters it.”

New members adding to association

The ADFA is a progressive association and has been keen to encourage clubs to join.

Last season Dyce were granted membership, while this term fellow Junior sides Hermes and Stonehaven have joined.

Noble added: “Hopefully we get a good final, it’s a Junior club versus a Highland League club and that says a lot about the association.

“We’ve got senior clubs, including one in the top league in the country (Aberdeen), Highland League clubs and Junior clubs.

“Folk are telling me that football is going backwards as far as participation goes, but we are definitely bucking the trend.

The Aberdeenshire Cup trophy.

“We’ve got Dyce, Stonehaven and Hermes who have come into it recently, there’s more clubs who want to join.

“That’s great for our area and shows how special the Aberdeenshire FA is to have that level of engagement.

“There’s a lot of hard work goes into it, particularly from Willie Young (the secretary) to get games played.

“Hopefully a decent crowd turn up for it. Last season’s tournament was disrupted by Covid.

“We wanted to get it played and didn’t want to break up the years of history and with the help of the clubs we got that done.

“Here we are in the 125th final and I hope it’s a great final.”