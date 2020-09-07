Aberdonian winger Ryan Fraser signs five-year deal with Premier League Newcastle United

Former Aberdeen winger Ryan Fraser has joined Premier League Newcastle United on a five-year deal following his exit from relegated Bournemouth.

The 26-year-old Scotland international, who played for the Dons until 2013, has been without a club since June. He links up with former Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, who joined the Cherries earlier today.

Fraser – who was the second-highest assist-maker during the 2018/19 Premier League season – said: “I’m absolutely buzzing for it – I came down to see the place the other day and it was all just good things; the manager, the place, the fans, the messages I’ve been getting.

“It was just a no-brainer, really, to play in such a big stadium with such passionate fans, and being back up in the north again is big as well.

“So I’m really looking forward to it and I just cant wait to show everyone what I can do, help the team and help us get back to where we belong.”

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce said: “I’m delighted to bring Ryan to Newcastle United. We have held off big competition to get his signature and that says a lot about what this club has to offer.

“His ability and his contributions on the pitch speak for themselves and I’m looking forward to seeing him getting to work in a Newcastle shirt.

“He has wonderful chemistry on the pitch with Callum Wilson, which excites me, and I hope it excites our supporters ahead of the new season.”

Fraser, who has played 11 times for his country, came through the ranks at Aberdeen, having joined the Pittodrie youth academy from Cove Boys Club.

Between 2010 and 2013, the diminutive wideman made 23 appearances for the first team, catching the eye of sides south of the border for his direct attacking play under Craig Brown.

After failing to agree a new deal at the Dons, he signed for Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth, who were then in League One and helped them gain promotion to the top-flight.

Following a season on loan back in the Championship with Ipswich Town, Fraser returned to the Vitality Stadium, where he became a mainstay of Howe’s team once more.

Fraser eventually made 208 appearances for the Cherries, however, his time with the club ended on a sour note after he refused to sign a short-term deal to play in post-coronavirus shutdown fixtures. Bournemouth were relegated after finishing 18th in the 2019/20 campaign.

His deal at St James’ Park will see him link-up with England international striker Wilson once more.

Wilson, who signed for the Magpies in a deal thought to be worth £20 million, said:

“From the minute I knew that Newcastle were interested, it was definitely something that appealed to me.

“It’s a massive club with great history. Along the years, they’ve had great strikers so if I can emulate half of what they’ve done, I’d like to attempt that.

“I believe in my ability as a player. As a striker I think it’s important to set yourself goals long term and short term, and I’m hoping to achieve them.

“With the players around me, I believe we can get the goals we need as team and I want to help contribute to that.”