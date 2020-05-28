Aberdonian Premier League ace Ryan Fraser linked with move to Turkish giants Galatasaray

Former Aberdeen winger Ryan Fraser has been linked with a move to Turkish outfit Galatasaray, should they qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Fraser, 26, a product of Cove Boys Club, is out of contract at Premier League Bournemouth and is also reportedly a target for Arsenal.

When the the Dons sold Fraser for £400,000 in 2013, a clause was inserted meaning they would receive 20% of any sell-on fee. However, because Fraser is set to leave the Cherries as a free agent, they will miss out on any cash boost.

Istanbul-side Galatasaray are reportedly in the mix for his signature if they can secure their place at Europe’s top table. They are still in the hunt for the Turkish Super Lig title, with the competition yet to restart amid the coronavirus pandemic.