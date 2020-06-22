Aberdonian Michael Rose hopes success with Coventry City can propel him into Steve Clarke’s Scotland side

Former Dons defender Michael Rose hopes starring for Coventry City in the Championship can propel him into the Scotland squad.

The 24-year-old Aberdonian recently won the League One title with the Sky Blues in his first season in England.

Remarkably the title win was achieved without a home ground as Coventry have been frozen out of the Ricoh Arena.

Despite playing every match away from home, Coventry were five points clear at the top of the League One table when football was suspended in March due to the coronavirus.

They were confirmed as champions when League One clubs voted to end the season.

Now Rose, pivotal in that title success, aims to excel in the second tier to force his way into Scots boss Steve Clarke’s plans.

Rose said: “Playing for Scotland is definitely something I am aiming to do.

“To play for your country I know you have to be playing at a high level and doing really well.

“There are a lot of good young centre-halves, especially in Scotland, playing at a high level.

“I just have to make sure I get myself ready for the Championship and put the performances in. Then hopefully one day that comes.”

Aberdeen born and raised Rose has secured two league titles since leaving Aberdeen in 2016.

A star of the Dons side who won the SPFL Development League title in 2015, Rose made one first team start, a 3-0 loss to St Johnstone in April 2016.

Within months, with his contract expired, Rose was informed his time at Pittodrie was over. Since that setback his career has accelerated.

Rose said: “In football when you get your chance you need to take it because there are so many players coming through. To be honest, I never took mine at the time.

“It was a hard couple of weeks after it. When I had that meeting with Derek (McInnes), I was pretty aware that would be it.”

After exiting Aberdeen, Rose secured the League One title with Ayr United before impressing in the Scottish Championship. That led to a move to Coventry on a two-year contract.

He started 39 times for the Sky Blues.

It seems there are no limits for the ambitious defender, who said: “Two league titles in three years has been brilliant because some players can go through their career without winning anything.

“I just have to keep doing what I have been and keep developing my game to see how far I can go. I am quite an ambitious person.

“I have always thought I could play at the highest level. In my mind-set, if you don’t believe that then you’re probably not going to.”

In 2017 Coventry were relegated to League Two. Just three years later, they have completed a rapid rise up two divisions.

Rose said: “Next season, first and foremost we need to stay up.

“People may say that is having a losing mentality but I think that is just being realistic.

“We will probably have one of the lower budgets in the league.

“From what I have heard from people who have played in it, the Championship is such a relentless and hard league.

“However, with the way we play, if we can keep the players we have, I am confident for next season.”

This year’s title win will rank as one of the most remarkable in English football history.

A breakdown in talks between Coventry and Ricoh Arena owners the Wasps Group last year meant they had to play their home games at Birmingham’s St Andrew’s stadium.

Rose said: “We had a meeting about the stadium and straight away the gaffer (Mark Robins) turned a negative into a positive.

“He said, if you look at the bigger picture, we are sharing with a football team rather than a rugby team.

“The rugby team had the rights to the pitch so they left it as it would be for rugby.

“At St Andrew’s we were playing on a football pitch.

“It was difficult for our supporters, but they were brilliant and around 6,000 to 7,000 came for every home game.”

‘I was sitting in my house when it was confirmed’

He should have been on an open-top bus parade through the streets of Coventry but instead Michael Rose celebrated a League One title win at home.

Aberdonian Rose was a key player in the Sky Blues side who were crowned league winners to secure promotion to the Championship.

Coventry were five points clear when football shut down due to the Covid-19 outbreak in March.

Their title was officially confirmed last week when the League One teams voted to call time on the 2019-20 season.

Rose was at home when the title was “clinched” and due to social distancing measures there was to be no glory parade in front of fans for the Sky Blues.

The 24-year-old former Aberdeen defender said: “I was sitting in my house when it was confirmed.

“We received a text before it was announced to say that it was basically done and they were just waiting on conformation.

“Then a couple of hours later it came out.

“We would rather have won it on the pitch without all this going on because you can then go out and celebrate with all the fans.

“We have not been able to do that, which is disappointing.

“However, it is the world we live in at the moment, so we just have to get on with it and look forward to next season.”

There may be no city centre parade, but Coventry did host a virtual title party on Saturday.

The celebration involved supporters and players and was live streamed on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Rose said: “I don’t know if the title win has really kicked in yet because we have not really been able to do anything yet.”