AberDNA Junior: Young Aberdeen fans finally set to get chance to ‘sign for the Dons’

Members of Aberdeen FC’s junior membership scheme will finally get the chance to “sign for the Dons” this month.

Launched in March last year and supported by the Evening Express and Press and Journal, AberDNA Junior is a free under-12s scheme aimed at building the next generation of the Red Army.

Its 7,600-plus members in the north-east and across the globe receive two free match tickets during the 2021/22 season, as well as access to experiences, events and prize draws, and discounts on AFC merchandise and match tickets.

Previously, participants have won footballs, a trip to train at Cormack Park and first team squad numbers as part of the initiative, which has seen parents rush to sign up newborns and chairman Dave Cormack take part in a Zoom question and answer session with young fans.

However, the easing of Covid-19 restrictions now means the youngsters can finally have the exciting opportunity they’ve all been waiting for – going to Pittodrie to ‘sign their contract’ before being unveiled as ‘Aberdeen’s latest signing’.

It’s something Aberdeen fan-turned-midfielder Dean Campbell, who is the club’s AberDNA Junior ambassador, has experienced for real.

He said: “As a Dons supporter, I’ve been fortunate to make my dream come true by playing for the team I grew up watching.

“I know what it feels like to sign your first contract, to pull on the Dons shirt and play at Pittodrie for the first time, so I’ve no doubt our young AberDNA Junior members will be thrilled with the club’s ‘sign for the Dons’ events.

#AberDNA Junior Members will have an incredible opportunity to “Sign for the Dons” and emulate their heroes later this month at Pittodrie! Book your spot from 12pm tomorrow! Full information and booking ⤵️ — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) September 9, 2021

“Having missed out on so much football action in the last year, it will be great to finally welcome them to Pittodrie and make them feel part of the AFC family.”

During their Pittodrie visit, AberDNA Junior members will be given behind-the-scenes access, enjoying a tour around the ground, then securing their spot in the dressing room before being unveiled to the media.

Club commercial director Rob Wicks believes this U12 membership – which they hope will reach 40,000 primary school pupils in Aberdeen city and Aberdeenshire – is vital to Aberdeen’s bid to nurture the fans of the future.

He said: “Fan engagement is critical and in order to foster the fans of the future, win back a lost generation of supporters and improve the relationship with existing supporters.

“We must reward them through pioneering initiatives, a better matchday experience and ultimately a renewed sense of passion and pride in our club. AberDNA Junior is a big part of achieving this.

“Our aim to be at the heart of our community, with a growing fan base, which begins with our young people.

“Every Dons supporter remembers their first match and we want to give every child in the region the opportunity to have this experience and to be able to access top‐flight football.”

Tickets for the first “sign for the Dons” events, on Friday September 24 and Saturday September 25, are on sale to AberDNA Junior members now, with more dates still to be announced.

To sign your child up to the initiative, click here.

You can get further details on AberDNA Junior by contacting the Dons’ ticket office on 01224 63 1903 or by emailing ticketoffice@afc.co.uk