AberDNA Junior members offered chance to win Aberdeen first-team squad number for second half of 2020/21 campaign

Aberdeen are offering two young fans a “unique” chance to become part of the Dons squad from January until the end of the season.

The competition – which is open to new and existing AberDNA Junior members – will see one boy and one girl selected at random to win their own squad number for the second half of the 2020/21 season.

Each winner will receive a shirt featuring their name and number, while their name will also be displayed alongside the rest of the Reds’ first team online and in the Pittodrie matchday programme.

In addition to this, a second competition is offering AberDNA Junior members the chance to win an Adidas football for each of their schoolmates.

All members have to do is register their school over the next seven weeks, with all registered schools having an even chance of winning the prize when the draw is made on the week of December 14.

Aberdeen commercial director Rob Wicks said: “AberDNA Junior is a really important initiative for the club, helping to build our future fanbase.

“We want to reach out into the community, inspire the next generation and give them something to look forward to when the worst of the pandemic is over.

“I would encourage everyone to get their young family members signed-up.

“They can win Adidas footballs for their fellow pupils, but also the unique opportunity to get a place in the first-team squad, which is not something that comes along very often!

“Who knows they might get a taste for football and make their debut just a few years from now?”

Launched in March of this year, the Dons’ free AberDNA Junior under-12 initiative now has more than 4,500 members from all corners of the globe.

The Dons, and the Evening Express and Press and Journal are working together to promote the scheme, with a view to reaching more than 40,000 primary school pupils in Aberdeen City and Shire and signing up 15,000 by August 2021.

Each member will be invited to Pittodrie to ceremonially “Sign for The Dons” when it is safe to do so, in addition to being able to enjoy two free home matches as part of their membership.

Junior members will also be issued a welcome pack, which includes a limited-edition collectable card featuring club captain Joe Lewis, while a second limited edition collectible card, featuring Ross McCrorie, has also just been made available.

To get involved with AberDNA Junior and to enter these two competitions:

New members – sign-up now online at afc.co.uk/aberdna/junior or by calling 01224 63 1903 Monday-Friday 10am-4pm.

Existing members – Log-in online at afc.co.uk/eTickets and select your school from the list.