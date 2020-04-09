Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup semi-final with Celtic could have been used as ‘live’ training in VAR for refs

The Scottish FA’s head of referee operations, Crawford Allan, has revealed officials were set to be trained in the use of video assistant referee (VAR) technology during Aberdeen’s postponed Scottish Cup semi-final with Celtic.

Scottish football has been suspended since March 13 due to the Covid-19 outbreak, with the national trophy last-four matches between the Reds and Hoops, and Hearts and Hibs, on hold indefinitely.

There have been several calls for VAR to be introduced in Scotland from Premiership managers, including Dons boss Derek McInnes.

Allan revealed the Hampden games would have been the chance for “live” training, as the national stadium would have been kitted out with VAR from Scotland’s Nations League play-off against Israel and ahead of EURO 2020 – both have been delayed until next year.

Allan, who in favour of VAR, told the SFA website: “The technology was due to be installed at Hampden Park for the Nations League Play-Off Semi-Final and kept in until UEFA EURO 2020 which had led to detailed discussions on whether we could have used the opportunity to have some ‘live’ training during the William Hill Scottish Cup semi-finals or final.

“Unfortunately the postponement of the Euro finals for 12 months has removed that possibility, but I remain optimistic that we will have VAR before long.”

The referees chief admitted, while investigations into costs and implementation are ongoing, the introduction of technology to help officials across Scotland’s top-flight grounds could be pushed back because of the financial impact of coronavirus on football and the economy.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster, who confessed doubts about the benefits of VAR, recently said it would cost Scottish football more than £1 million to run every season.