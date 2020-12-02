Aberdeen’s Scott Wright backed to regain top form on return from surgery by Derek McInnes

Aberdeen attacker Scott Wright has been backed to bounce back stronger in the new year from his latest injury set-back by boss Derek McInnes.

The 23-year-old will this week undergo key-hole surgery in Manchester on a double hernia.

Wright had hit top form this season and will be ruled out for five weeks, but Aberdeen boss McInnes is confident the attacker will pick up that red hot form when he returns in January.

It is the second major blow for Wright, who was ruled out last season following knee surgery on cruciate ligament damage.

On Wright, Aberdeen gaffer McInnes said: “I am sure he will come back in January looking to pick up where he left off.

“Scott has been very good this season, so it is a blow for him.

“These double hernias can often be onset over a long period.

“Scott had been showing no signs of that.

“We had finished quite a low key training session and Scott and Ryan Hedges went to do a wee bit of shooting.

“It was after the first shot that Scott felt a little twinge.

“It has really been since then and we followed up and investigated it.

“Unfortunately he will have that surgery this week in Manchester.”

© SNS Group

Following the training session, McInnes previously revealed Aberdeen sent Wright for a scan which initially indicated there was no real concern.

However, when the attacker failed to recover as expected, he was sent to see a specialist in Manchester last week for a second opinion.

It was then discovered he was suffering from a double hernia and would require surgery.

It is another set-back for Wright, who sustained a cruciate ligament injury during a training session last September.

He had to undergo surgery and the initial prognosis was Wright would be ruled out for the rest of the 2019-20 season.

Against the odds he battled back to fitness and was set to make a comeback in March, months ahead of schedule.

However, just days before his comeback, Scottish football at all levels was shutdown on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On his long-awaited return to action this season, Wright has been one of McInnes’ top performers.

McInnes said: “Scott was out last year with his cruciate and came back from that with added robustness in his play.

“He has clearly been motivated as is normally the case when you have been denied the opportunity to play football.

“When it is taken away from you that added appreciation of what you have got normally comes out.

“We have seen that from Scott this season.”

Wright has provided an attacking edge for the Dons with two goals and a number of assists.

He netted in his last appearance, a 2-0 defeat of Hibs before last month’s international break.

McInnes said: “Scott has also benefitted from the change of system.

“Most players benefit from that run of form.

“I put the names on the team sheet, but it is the players that pick the team with how they perform.

“He has developed that responsibility and is enjoying the role I have asked him to play.”

© SNS Group

Wright has missed the Dons last three games, defeats to Rangers and St Mirren and a draw with bottom side Hamilton.

Lewis Ferguson, Ross McCrorie and Connor McLennan have also missed the last three matches as they had to self-isolate due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Scotland Under-21 squad.

Ross McCrorie, who was asymptomatic, tested positive.

Ferguson and McLennan, who returned negative results, will return for Saturday’s return to St Mirren in the Premiership.

Right-back Shay Logan will also return, having been suspended for the 2-1 Betfred Cup defeat to St Mirren.

McInnes said: “We will have a couple of players back and we knuckle down now to league business.

“In recent games there were a lot of boys playing who have not been first choice this season, that’s the way it is.

“Some have done better than others.

“It was a tough draw for us, even us at our best going to St Mirren against Premiership opposition.

“But we were far from our best and have been dumped out of the cup.

“Now we have to focus on getting back to league business and try to go on a winning run, which we are more than capable of doing.”