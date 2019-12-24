Aberdeen’s Sam Cosgrove appeal fails

Sam Cosgrove is suspended for Aberdeen’s clash with Livingston after his red card against Celtic was upheld by the Scottish FA.

Euan Anderson dismissed the striker – who had earlier scored his 20th goal of the campaign – in the second half of the 2-1 Premiership loss.

Cosgrove was deemed to have committed serious foul play at Parkhead with a challenge on Hoops defender Kristoffer Ajer.

In the aftermath of the game, Dons boss Derek McInnes slated the decision and said the club would “100%” appeal, which has proved unsuccessful.

The decision means he will be banned for the Reds’ game against Livi today, as well as the final match before the winter break against Hearts at Tynecastle.