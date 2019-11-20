Show Links
Search Menu
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Aberdeen’s Ryan Hedges joins jubilant celebrations as Wales qualify for Euro 2020

by Ryan Cryle
20/11/2019, 12:05 pm
Wales player Aaron Ramsey, front, joins in the celebrations with Gareth Bale and his team-mates after the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Wales and Hungary at Cardiff City Stadium. Aberdeen's Ryan Hedges can be seen in black jacket to the right of the image.
Wales player Aaron Ramsey, front, joins in the celebrations with Gareth Bale and his team-mates after the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Wales and Hungary at Cardiff City Stadium. Aberdeen's Ryan Hedges can be seen in black jacket to the right of the image.
Send us a story

Aberdeen’s Ryan Hedges has tweeted his “absolute pleasure” at being part of the Wales squad which sealed Euro 2020 qualification with a 2-0 win over Hungary.

Two goals from Juventus’ Aaron Ramsey sealed victory in Cardiff, and Hedges – called up to Ryan Giggs’ squad ahead of the game, although not in the matchday contingent  – can be seen enjoying himself in images from the pitch and the dressing room once the full-time whistle had gone, below:

Hedges, 24, joined the Dons from Barnsley in the summer and has made 18 appearances this season so far. He has three caps for Wales.

 

Breaking