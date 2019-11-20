Aberdeen’s Ryan Hedges joins jubilant celebrations as Wales qualify for Euro 2020

Aberdeen’s Ryan Hedges has tweeted his “absolute pleasure” at being part of the Wales squad which sealed Euro 2020 qualification with a 2-0 win over Hungary.

Two goals from Juventus’ Aaron Ramsey sealed victory in Cardiff, and Hedges – called up to Ryan Giggs’ squad ahead of the game, although not in the matchday contingent – can be seen enjoying himself in images from the pitch and the dressing room once the full-time whistle had gone, below:

Absolute pleasure to be a part of this special squad ❤️🙌🏼 https://t.co/5CxxFkcJjK — Ryan Hedges (@RyanHedges95) November 19, 2019

Hedges, 24, joined the Dons from Barnsley in the summer and has made 18 appearances this season so far. He has three caps for Wales.