Aberdeen’s Ryan Edmondson ready to embrace pressure of starting against Sporting Lisbon

On-loan Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson underwent up to seven hours of rehabilitation work per day in a bid to return to Aberdeen early.

Now he is ready to start against Sporting Lisbon in Europe on Thursday if required and reassured manager Derek McInnes he will not buckle under the pressure of facing the Portuguese giants.

The 19-year-old suffered an ankle injury just days after his debut as a substitute in the 1-0 loss to Rangers on August 1.

Following scans, the prognosis was that Edmondson could be out for up to four months.

However, intense rehab at parent club Leeds slashed that time and Edmondson returned to Pittodrie last week and was introduced off the bench at half-time in the 3-0 loss to Motherwell.

The England U19 cap insists he is fit and ready to start the third qualifying round tie in Lisbon.

Edmondson said: “With the injury I thought I would be out for a long time, so it is good to be back in Aberdeen and playing.

“I went down to Leeds for my rehab.

“I said to them, I don’t care how long I am in here, but I just want everything smashed out so I can get back playing as quickly as possible.

“I was doing six or seven hour days for my rehab.

“I was lucky to get back fit and injury-free.

“Hopefully I can remain like that as long as I am here at Aberdeen and grab a few goals before I go back to Leeds. I got 45 minutes under my belt and I feel good.

© Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

“Hopefully I can be involved against Sporting as it would be a great experience not only for me, but the rest of the lads as well.”

The teen striker has yet to start a senior competitive game having featured twice off the bench for Aberdeen and Leeds.

A prolific scorer at U21 and U19 for Leeds in recent seasons, Edmondson is ready to be pitched in from the start in Lisbon and insists he will embrace the pressure.

He said: “Sporting away in the Europa League qualifiers is a very big game, especially for a 19-year-old lad.

“I will embrace that and take it in.

“I have no doubt it won’t hinder my performance because I seem to thrive through pressure.

“It is a massive game and has pressure, but I am sure I can deal with it if the gaffer puts me in to play.

“I am in no doubt I won’t let him down.

“I am hoping for a goal.”

Sporting Lisbon have been hit by a coronavirus outbreak with nine players and manager Ruben Amorim testing positive although all are asymptomatic.

All 10 are self-isolating and will be unavailable to face Aberdeen.

The squad relocated to a training camp in the Algarve in a bid to keep the outbreak under control.

The available players based in the Algarve underwent testing on Saturday with all returning negative results.

Sporting Lisbon are testing every two days.

However, Aberdeen will not discover until the day of the game if the tie will go ahead when the results of Sporting’s results on the eve of the Euro tie are confirmed.

Edmondson said: “There is all the Covid stuff going on and Sporting will have a lot of boys missing.

“Hopefully we can capitalise on that because it will be a massive hindrance to their squad.

“We have a full squad pretty much and we played well up to Sunday, so hopefully we can switch things around and take advantage of what we have got and get a result.”

Sporting’s league game with Gil Vicente on Saturday was postponed due to the outbreak.

Aberdeen also suffered a disastrous build up to the Euro clash when slumping to a 3-0 home loss to Motherwell.

Edmondson aims to bounce back quickly and insists Aberdeen are ready to go on the attack against a weakened Sporting.

He said: “With the games coming thick and fast you can’t be too downhearted.

“We have to learn from it, move on and get back to winning ways.

“We will look at the mistakes.

“Hopefully, we can put Sunday behind us with a new mind-set and new game.

“We will go to Lisbon and do what we do.

“We will take the game to them and compete all over the pitch.

“Hopefully we can get a couple of goals and come away with a win.”