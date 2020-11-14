Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie: No greater inspiration for Under-21s than watching Scotland’s senior team make history

Scotland Under-21s captain Ross McCrorie is determined they will emulate the senior squad and secure Euro finals qualification.

Aberdeen midfielder McCrorie will lead the young Scots out against Greece in Athens on Tuesday in the knowledge victory will secure qualification.

It would be the first time the U21s had qualified since 1996.

McCrorie and his Scotland team-mates watched in their team hotel as Steve Clarke’s senior side ended 22 years of pain by overcoming Serbia in a shootout.

They were inspired by the heroics in Belgrade and are determined to deliver another historic qualifying success.

McCrorie said: “I think their qualification could be game-changing for the country and now it’s up to the 21s to do the same.

“If we can do it, it would just go to show the quality that is coming through. We know what we need to do and it’s a huge game.

“We watched the game in Serbia at our hotel on a big screen.

“When Serbia scored their goal, I just thought it was going to be one of those nights that I’ve seen so often where we come up a bit short.

“But the team were excellent and showed a lot of character. We’ve still not missed a penalty.

“When Marshall made the save we were all jumping about the hotel, just delighted for the team and the country as a whole.

“It was absolutely amazing to see them win and now it’s up to us to do the same thing on Tuesday.”

McCrorie has been a standout performer for Aberdeen since arriving during the summer on a season-long loan from Rangers.

He will pen a three-year deal in a £350,000 transfer next summer.

On a historic day in which Scotland secured qualification to a tournament for the first time since the 1998 World Cup, the nation’s U21s, just hours earlier, also took a step closer to qualifying.

The young Scots were trailing Croatia 2-0 in their qualification Group D clash, but sealed a sensational comeback to draw 2-2 with Aberdeen attacker Connor McLennan netting the equaliser.

Now victory in Athens on Tuesday will secure Scotland a place at next year’s tournament in Hungary and Slovenia.

The group stage takes place from March 24-31, with winners and runners-up advancing to the eight-team knockout phase from May 31 to June 6.

McCrorie, 22, said: “People would have written us off, but we had that belief we could do the comeback against Croatia as we’ve done that against them in this campaign.

“Connor McLennan and Glenn Middleton both made the desired impact from the bench and that shows the strength of the squad we have here.

“A lot of the players, myself included, are in their last year of the 21s and there is a lot of guys in the squad who have played more than 100 times for our clubs.

“That just goes to show you the quality we have in our team as well as experience, even though we’re still young.

“We’re all good mates and it would mean so much for us to qualify for the European finals next year.”