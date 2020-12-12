Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie details mental struggle of self-isolation as well as desperate attempt to stay fit in his flat

Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie has revealed his shock at testing positive for Covid-19 for a second time.

The 22-year-old, who was asymptomatic, contracted the virus while on international duty with the Scotland Under-21 squad last month.

He previously tested positive in March while on loan at Portsmouth from Rangers.

Obviously I had it before so it was a massive shock. “I never really expected it as I’ve been following the protocols. “It can happen to anyone. You can get it from anywhere.” Ross McCrorie

Fellow Dons Lewis Ferguson and Connor McLennan were also caught up in the Scots’ U21 squad Covid outbreak, although both tested negative.

However, Ferguson and McLennan were both identified as close contacts to a positive case within the Scotland U21 camp and had to self-isolate for 14 days.

The trio missed three Aberdeen games as a result of the Scotland outbreak – returning for last week’s 1-1 draw with St Mirren.

Scotland U21 skipper McCrorie said enduring the two-week self-isolation was mentally demanding.

McCrorie, who will today face Ross County at Pittodrie, said:

“I never really expected it as I’ve been following the protocols.

“It can happen to anyone. You can get it from anywhere.

“‘I had a positive way back in March, but I’m not sure if that test was 100 per cent.

“I think your immunity runs out after a while.

“So I don’t know for sure.

“There were a few people in the Scotland under-21 squad who ended up getting it.

“Having to sit in my flat and self-isolate for two weeks was hugely frustrating, but obviously we’ve got to stick to the protocols and keep everyone safe.

‘I’m not going to lie, it’s quite tough mentally.

“Some of the boys who had it were with their families, but I was just by myself, stuck inside looking at the four walls for two weeks.

“It was disappointing because the team were flying and I had a good partnership with Fergie in the middle of the park.

“I’m just glad to be back kicking a ball and hopefully I can get back to normal now.”

McCrorie’s twin brother Robby, on loan at Livingston from Rangers, and Celtic’s David Turnbull also tested positive for Covid-19 after being away with the Scotland U21s last month.

In total 11 squad members and two staff had to self-isolate after the trip to Greece.

McCrorie said: “I never had any symptoms so it was all good.

“I was fine – running about my flat daft trying to keep fit.

“My mum panics all the time about stuff like that, but myself and Robby are two young, fit boys.

“I just told my mum to stop worrying and that I’d be fine. So was big Robby.”

Deprived of three players for three games, Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes questioned whether the SFA had fully adhered to Covid protocols during the U21 camp.

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell subsequently issued an apology to clubs impacted by the Scotland U21 Covid outbreak.

During his self-isolation, McCrorie had to get creative with training methods in his flat.

He said: “I literally cleared the living room – the table was way up to the other end of the room.

“I was actually doing doggies at one point and a wee Les Mills workout on YouTube.

“I also think I completed Netflix.

“I had Deliveroo, they do Morrisons and Aldi now, so I was ordering food for them to leave at the door.

“They just come round, chap the door and are away again.

“I’d a bag of weights and other stuff there like resistance bands which helped keep me ticking over.

“Thankfully I had that as otherwise I’d have been struggling to have made the (St Mirren) game at the weekend.

“Some of the star jumps might not have gone down too well.

“To be fair, I did it when my neighbours were all away to work, so hopefully I didn’t make too much of a racket

“I’d a few workouts. The sports scientist here, Kirky (Graham Kirk), sent some things over and I managed to keep myself fit.

“Obviously it’s not the same as being out on the pitch.”

McCrorie will today face Ross County.

He is confident of being back to full match-sharpness following a full week’s training with his team-mates at Cormack Park.

He said: “At the weekend there, my breathing was a little bit heavy and it took me a wee while to get my fitness up.

“But I’ve had a full week’s training under my belt. That’s good for me.”