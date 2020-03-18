Aberdeen’s Ronald Hernandez keeps up toilet roll as he joins social media’s #stayhomechallenge

Aberdeen’s Ronald Hernandez has shown he isn’t going potty or being driven round the u-bend with the lack of football due to coronavirus.

The Dons’ Venezuelan international full-back, signed in January, posted a video of himself – like many others in the football world practising social distancing – doing keepy-ups with a toilet roll and it’s harder than it looks on paper:

Thankfully there wasn’t any dribbling…

Scottish football, along with many other parts of society, is in an indefinite shutdown due to the Covid-19 respiratory illness which has spread around the globe. Our Northern Goal podcast panel had this to say on the way ahead: