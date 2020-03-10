Aberdeen’s Ronald Hernandez gets Venezuela call up from new national boss ahead of World Cup 2022 qualifiers

Aberdeen right-back Ronald Hernandez has been named in the preliminary Venezuela squad for their World Cup 2022 qualifiers against Colombia and Paraguay at the end of the month.

New national coach Jose Peseiro has included the 22-year-old, who has made one start for the Dons since arriving from Norway’s Stabaek during the January transfer window.

Hernandez has previously played for his country at the Copa America, as well as the Under-20s World Cup. He has 15 senior caps.

Venezuela meet Colombia away on March 27, before travelling to Paraguay for the second match on March 31.