Aberdeen’s recent record against Hibs is cause for hope going into tomorrow’s crucial Premiership clash

Aberdeen go into tomorrow’s Premiership clash with Hibs at Easter Road under pressure.

The Dons have thus far failed to capitalise on a stuttering Celtic and seize the opportunity to claim second place.

Worse still, they are in real danger of falling behind in the race with the Hibees for third, while a recently-flawless Livingston – who cruised to a 2-0 win at Pittodrie in midweek – could even push the Dons down to fifth if things don’t improve rapidly.