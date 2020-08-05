Aberdeen’s Premiership game at St Johnstone looks set to go ahead despite increased coronavirus restrictions in Granite City

It is understood Saturday’s televised Premiership clash between St Johnstone and Aberdeen will go ahead, despite the tightening of coronavirus restrictions in the north-east.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced this afternoon all bars and restaurants in the city would close due to a spike in cases, while the travel limit for leisure activities has been limited to five miles and people from outwith the area have been encouraged not to come into the Granite City.

However, as things stand, the Dons will still head south to Perth for their second game of the league campaign at the weekend – which is set to beamed live on Sky Sports.

Premiership teams are currently operating in a bubble to protect them from Covid-19, with fixtures restarting behind closed doors at the weekend.

The Reds – who lost their opener to Rangers 1-0 – have created a bio-secure environment at their Cormack Park training base.