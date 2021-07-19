Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s potential Uefa Conference League third qualifying round opponents confirmed

By Sean Wallace
19/07/2021, 10:48 am Updated: 19/07/2021, 11:15 am
Manager Stephen Glass during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park
Aberdeen’s potential opponents in the third qualifying round of the Uefa Europa Conference League have been confirmed.

The Dons will discover who they will play in the next round, should they defeat Sweden’s BK Hacken, at the Uefa draw at 1pm.

Stephen Glass’ side will first have to overcome a BK Hacken side in form after they registered a fourth successive league win.

The first first leg is at Pittodrie on Thursday with the return seven days later in Gothenburg.

The Reds will go into the Pittodrie clash, in front of 5,665 fans, already knowing who they will face should they knock out BK Hacken.

Awaiting the Dons in today’s draw are current league leaders and teams with a recent track record of regularly qualifying for the group stages of both the Champions League and the Europa League.

Aberdeen are unseeded in the draw and could land the winners of the second qualifying round clash between Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) and Dynamo Brest (Belarus).

The Europa Conference League may be Uefa’s third tier club tournament, but the route  seems just as perilous as the Europa League.

Other potential opponents are the winners of Austria Vienna (Austria) and Breidablik (Iceland).

The Reds could also face PAOK (Greece) or the winners of Molde (Norway) /Servette (Switzerland).

Aberdeen’s Director of Football Steven Gunn confirmed the potential opponents today:

However. just what can Aberdeen expect if they progress beyond BK Hacken?

  • Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic): The Czech Republic side have a strong reputation in recent years of reaching the group stages of European competition. In the last seven years they have reached the group stages – including four times in the Champions League. Viktoria Plzen progressed to the last-16 of the Europa League 2017-18 only to lose out to Sporting Lisbon after the second leg went to extra-time. The Czech Republic domestic campaign has yet to start.
  • Dynamo Brest (Belarus): Deep into their domestic campaign, Dynamo Brest have played 16 league games and have lost just twice. Winners of the Belarus top flight in 2019, they reached the Europa League play-offs last season, losing out 2-0 to PFC Ludogorets Razgrad.
  • Austria Vienna (Austria): Champions of Austria 24 times and 27-time winners of the Austrian Cup.  In the last decade, Austria Vienna have reached the group stages of the Europa League four times.
  • Breidablik (Iceland): Currently sitting second in the Icelandic top flight after 12 league games. Relative newcomers to European football, having made their debut in the 2010-11 Europa League, losing 4-0 on aggregate to Motherwell.
  • PAOK (Greece): Full name Panthessalonikios Athlitikos Omilos Konstadinoupoliton. Have reached the group stage of the Europa League in two of the previous three seasons. Last season they were knocked out of the Champions League at the play-off stage Their striker is Portugal international Nelson Oliveira, formerly of Norwich City and Benfica.
  • Molde (Norway): Norwegian league champions in 2019 and runners-up the following season. Progressed from the Europa League group stage last season, finishing second to Arsenal in a group that also included Rapid Vienna. Currently five points clear at the top of the Norwegian top flight after 14 games.
  • Servette (Switzerland): Winners of the Swiss league title 17 times. Lost out in the Europa League second qualifying round last season to Stade Reims. The Swiss league campaign has yet to start.