Aberdeen’s Niall McGinn thinks Scottish Cup last-four ties and Europa League qualifiers would be blockbuster restart for football

Niall McGinn is still hoping the Dons will get their crack at Scottish Cup glory.

The coronavirus pandemic has meant the 2019-20 Scottish Cup has been pushed back indefinitely.

Aberdeen were due to face Celtic in the semi-finals on April 12, while the final at Hampden had been scheduled for last Saturday.

Although it looks increasingly unlikely that the final eight games of the Premiership campaign will be played as a result of Covid-19, the SFA have reiterated their commitment to finishing the Scottish Cup.

SFA president Rod Petrie has stated the governing body would be willing to wait until 2021 to finish the tournament.

It seems increasingly likely it may be next year before fans are allowed back into stadiums and Reds winger McGinn is in favour of waiting until supporters can be at Hampden before playing the showpiece games.

The 32-year-old said: “The league and cup are different and hopefully the decision on the league, whether we play the games or it’s called off will hopefully be decided soon enough.

“Regardless of that I think the Scottish Cup semi-final and final definitely have to be played.

“It could be our first couple of games back next season if this season is finished and those games could be mixed in with Europe and the first few league games.

“Regardless I think the Scottish Cup needs to be finished.

“There’s probably no rush with the cup – but ideally you want to play in front of the fans and you want to do well in the cups to win it in front of the fans.

“The big attraction is getting to Hampden and playing in a packed stadium and that’s why you want to play in semi-finals and finals.

“Maybe the European places and games can be sorted out and it can be fitted in at some point around them.

“I don’t think there is a rush to play the semi-final and final as long as it doesn’t affect next year’s League Cup and Scottish Cup.”

Since football has been shutdown there has been plenty of wrangling over how this season should be completed or ended.

For Aberdeen players and others across the country they have been following individual fitness programmes, although in recent weeks these have eased off for the Dons squad to give them something akin to a summer break.

McGinn has been following developments over recent weeks with a vote to end the Championship, League One and League Two campaigns eventually passing last month.

But he says players are not concerned about decisions might be taking regarding the Premiership because there’s nothing they can do to influence them.

The Northern Ireland international added: “You keep an eye on things, but I just want to make sure everyone is OK regarding my family and all the players are fit and healthy.

“Whenever we’re back playing whether it’s two or three months’ time we just have to get on with it.

“As players we can’t do too much about the SPFL and their decisions and how they go about things, it’s outwith our control.

“For us it’s resting as much as we can and training as much as we can.”

McGinn still thinks back to the day football was shutdown in Scotland.

It was Friday March 13 and the Dons were preparing for a Premiership clash with Motherwell at Fir Park that, where a win would have lifted Aberdeen to third in the table.

McGinn said: “It has been hugely frustrating. As a group of players we were looking forward to the Motherwell game, it was a big game live on TV and we’d the opportunity to go third.

“That would have been nice but it’s been outwith our control and it’s been disappointing.

“Even internationally we had a massive game away in Bosnia that I was looking forward to and it’s all come to a halt at not a very good time.

“But everything international football or club football has to be put to the back-burner and it’s about the safety of everyone.”