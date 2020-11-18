Aberdeen’s Niall McGinn ruled out for three weeks with calf injury

Aberdeen winger Niall McGinn has been ruled out for three weeks with a calf injury suffered during international duty with Northern Ireland.

McGinn suffered the injury in Northern Ireland’s 2-1 Euro 2020 play-off defeat to Slovakia last Thursday.

He will miss Sunday’s clash with Rangers at Ibrox and is also set to sit out the Premiership away trips to Hamilton and St Mirren..

McGinn will also be ruled out for the Betfred Cup away to St Mirren on November 28.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes said: “Niall has injured his calf.

“He did it in the Northern Ireland game against Slovakia.

“We got him scanned over the weekend.

“It is not a tear but will probably keep him out for three week.”