Aberdeen’s Miko Virtanen joins Arbroath for a second loan spell

by Ryan Cryle
04/09/2020, 1:09 pm
Miko Virtanen.
Aberdeen have confirmed Finnish midfielder Miko Virtanen will spend another season on loan at Championship Arbroath.

The 21-year-old, who was young player of the season at Gayfield last term after making 23 appearances, is contracted to the Dons until next summer.

Former Everton youth academy player Virtanen arrived at Aberdeen in 2017.