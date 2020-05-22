Aberdeen’s Niall McGinn hopeful of June return to training

Attacker Niall McGinn today confirmed Aberdeen are hoping to return to training in June.

Scottish football has been shutdown since March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic and the SPFL board curtailed the Premiership season with eight rounds of games left.

After more than two months of inactivity due to the Covid-19 outbreak, McGinn and the Dons are finally seeing light at the end of the tunnel.

The 2020-21 Premiership season is set to begin on August 1 when the new five-year broadcast deal with Sky Sports officially starts.

The SFA and SPFL are reportedly set to hand an action plan to the Scottish Government detailing a safe route back to football.

The Scottish lockdown of football at all levels is until June 10 and will be reviewed.

McGinn, 32, hopes the Reds will be back training at Cormack Park, if only in small groups initially, to prepare for a welcome return to action.

He said: “It’s just about preparing to be back in the middle of June.

“It would be good to get back and see the lads again.

“To go to Cormack Park and just go in there most days to get training with the lads together again.

“Whether that is in a big group or small groups of fours or fives.

“To just get back to some form of normality and routine.

“When you do that hopefully week by week it will then gather pace and things will move forward quite quickly.

“Then all a sudden we are involved in maybe 11 v 11 or nine v nine games.

“It will be good to get back when everything is safe to do so.”

Aberdeen have had no competitive action since a 3-1 defeat of Hibs on March 7.

After almost two months of training at high tempo, Dons boss Derek McInnes opted to wind down their work-rate and the Reds are now in a close season training programme.

McGinn admits being isolated from his team mates and denied football has been “draining” and is relishing the opportunity to finally resume working with his team-mates – ideally next month.

The Northern Ireland international said: “This is definitely my longest break, although it is sort of mind draining after a while.

“You are saying to yourself do I take a couple of weeks off and not do any training.

“But I have been training now for the guts of seven or eight weeks and want to keep myself ticking over.

“Then once we do get into the pre-season we will maybe have six to eight weeks where we can ramp things up a bit and really get match fit.

“Nothing beats match fitness other than playing games.

“You can run and train all day, but the match fitness, tempo and sharpness will come through the competitive games and friendly games if there is going to be any of them.”

The German Bundesliga 1 and 2 has led the way in engineering a return to action and games were played behind closed doors at the weekend.

A mid June restart for the English Premier League is also targeted.

When the Scottish Premiership is eventually back up and running, McGinn is targeting finally overtaking former Pittodrie goal hero Adam Rooney in the scoring charts.

Currently sitting on 84 goals for Aberdeen, McGinn trails Rooney by just four goals – and could have overtaken the Irish striker in 2019-20 had the season not been ended prematurely.

McGinn netted seven times last season.

He said: “I want to keep chipping away with goals because I want to catch Rooney in the goal totals.

“He messages me anytime I score.

“I’m four behind him, so I need to hit the ground running sooner rather than later. I’ve been looking forward to catching him.

“Hopefully I do so.”