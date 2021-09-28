Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson retains place in 24-man Scotland squad for World Cup qualifying double header

By Andy Skinner
28/09/2021, 1:44 pm
Lewis Ferguson in action for Scotland during the FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Denmark.
Lewis Ferguson in action for Scotland during the FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Denmark.

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson has retained his place in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Ferguson won his first two caps in last month’s in matches against Denmark and Austria last month, and has done enough to warrant another call-up as part of the 24-man squad for next month’s double header.

Scotland, who are second in Group F, host Israel in a crucial encounter at Hampden Park on October 9, before making the trip to Faroe Islands three days later.

There is no place for Ferguson’s Dons team-mate Declan Gallagher, who was an unused substitute in all three of the Scots’ September fixtures.

Celtic skipper Callum McGregor has been selected despite missing the Hoops’ 1-1 draw with Dundee United on Sunday through injury, while midfielders Scott McTominay and Stuart Armstrong have returned from last month’s squad.

 

Full squad:

Craig Gordon (Hearts)
Liam Kelly (Motherwell)
Jon McLaughlin (Rangers)

Liam Cooper (Leeds United)
Grant Hanley (Norwich City)
Jack Hendry (Club Brugge)
Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest)
Stephen O’Donnell (Motherwell)
Nathan Patterson (Rangers)
Andy Robertson (Liverpool)
Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)

Stuart Armstrong (Southampton)
Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen)
Billy Gilmour (Norwich City)
John McGinn (Aston Villa)
Callum McGregor (Celtic)
Kenny McLean (Norwich City)
Scott McTominay (Manchester United)
David Turnbull (Celtic)

Che Adams (Southampton)
Ryan Christie (Bournemouth)
Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers)
Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United)
Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian)