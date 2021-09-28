Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson retains place in 24-man Scotland squad for World Cup qualifying double header

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson has retained his place in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Ferguson won his first two caps in last month’s in matches against Denmark and Austria last month, and has done enough to warrant another call-up as part of the 24-man squad for next month’s double header.

Your Scotland squad for our @FIFAWorldCup qualifiers against Israel and the Faroe Islands next month. pic.twitter.com/rWn3tiNTtJ — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 28, 2021

Scotland, who are second in Group F, host Israel in a crucial encounter at Hampden Park on October 9, before making the trip to Faroe Islands three days later.

There is no place for Ferguson’s Dons team-mate Declan Gallagher, who was an unused substitute in all three of the Scots’ September fixtures.

Celtic skipper Callum McGregor has been selected despite missing the Hoops’ 1-1 draw with Dundee United on Sunday through injury, while midfielders Scott McTominay and Stuart Armstrong have returned from last month’s squad.

Full squad:

Craig Gordon (Hearts)

Liam Kelly (Motherwell)

Jon McLaughlin (Rangers)

Liam Cooper (Leeds United)

Grant Hanley (Norwich City)

Jack Hendry (Club Brugge)

Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest)

Stephen O’Donnell (Motherwell)

Nathan Patterson (Rangers)

Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)

Stuart Armstrong (Southampton)

Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen)

Billy Gilmour (Norwich City)

John McGinn (Aston Villa)

Callum McGregor (Celtic)

Kenny McLean (Norwich City)

Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

David Turnbull (Celtic)

Che Adams (Southampton)

Ryan Christie (Bournemouth)

Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers)

Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United)

Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian)