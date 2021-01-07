Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson accepts pro footballers are the lucky ones during Covid-19 pandemic

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson believes pro footballers have been the lucky ones during the coronavirus pandemic.

Scotland and the rest of the United Kingdom were plunged into strict new lockdowns earlier this week in a bid to stem escalating cases of Covid-19.

The tough restrictions will force people to stay at home, except for a small number of permitted reasons.

In force until at least the end of this month, Scotland’s lockdown will see schools closed to most pupils, places of worship shut and group exercise banned.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also warned there is no certainty the lockdown would be lifted at the end of January as easing restrictions would depend on the latest surge in infections reducing significantly.

However, professional sport in Scotland was placed on an ‘exemption list’ by the Scottish government with football allowed to continue during the lockdown.

Ferguson, 21, said: “We are the lucky ones in the country in that we able to go out and do our job every day and enjoy it, as we all do.

“This is what we are used to, albeit there are no fans and there are wee tweaks when we are in training on protocols that we need to follow.

“There are plenty of people out there who have lost jobs and are not able to work and provide for their families.”

The continuation of football offers a connection with some semblance of normality for many supporters during tough times.

On Sunday, Aberdeen will play league leaders Rangers at an empty Pittodrie as the absence of supporters from stadia looks increasingly like extending throughout the entire season.

It is a fixture which would traditionally be sold out.

Ferguson hopes Aberdeen can deliver a successful year on the pitch for the fans locked out.

However, after registering two 0-0 stalemates in the previous three games he accepts the Dons must capitalise more on chances.

He said: “2021 only promises a lot if we are able to hit the back of the net when we are on top.

“We have been guilty of that.

“I still think we have had a good first half of the season, but we have more in the tank and more to come.

“It is down to us and we need to show that.

“If we do we will push as far as we can go and hopefully finish the season strong.”

The goal-less draw with Dundee United in the New Firm derby must count as an opportunity spurned by Aberdeen.

Second-placed Celtic had lost 1-0 to Rangers and Hibs, in fourth, slumped 3-0 to Livingston.

Aberdeen currently sit four points behind Celtic, although the defending Premiership champions have a game in hand.

The Dons hold a three point advantage over Hibs, despite having played two games less than the Easter Road side.

Ferguson said: “Hearing Celtic and Hibs both dropped points made it that bit more disappointing for us.

“If we could have capitalised on that by closing the gap on Celtic and extended the gap on Hibs that would have been pleasing.

“We just need to keep working away and hopefully the results come.”

Ferguson is Aberdeen’s leading goal-scorer this season on nine – with six of those coming from the penalty spot.

Having dominated possession in the first half against Dundee United, there was sense of frustration with the Scotland U21 international that they could not make that positive play count.

Especially as the Reds’ levels dropped after the break.

It will take a strong 90 minutes to stop Rangers unbeaten league run that now sits at 22 games.

Ferguson said: “We felt comfortable in the first half and were on the front foot.

“We were putting the pressure on and I felt it was just a matter of time before we got the opener.

“However, for whatever reason we never put the pressure on them or kept them pinned back like we had done in the first half.

“We never put the crosses in the box and never really got going in the second half.

“We are disappointed, but a clean sheet is probably the only positive.”