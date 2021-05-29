Aberdeen’s Lee McAllister insists all the pressure is on opponent Richmond Djarbeng in grudge rematch

Aberdeen super welterweight Lee McAllister insists all the pressure is on Ghanaian opponent Richmond Djarbeng in their grudge rematch.

McAllister will tonight defend his PBC intercontinental title against Djarbeng in a behind closed doors bout at the Northern Hotel, Aberdeen.

The Aberdeen Assassin previously defeated former WBA Pan-African title holder Djarbeng in October 2019 when the Ghanaian quit after the second round.

The call for a rematch came after McAllister had travelled to Ghana in March and defeated Collison Corley in Djarbeng’s home city of Accra.

Djarbeng felt it should have been him facing McAllister.

He fired off a broad-side in the Ghanaian press calling for a shot at revenge, insisting he suffered broken fingers in the original bout and would be too strong for McAllister if they were to fight again.

Angered by his comments McAllister sent a contract for a rematch to his management which was quickly signed for a fight that will be broadcast live and free to view on Fite TV and Viva Live TV.

McAllister said: “They were the ones screaming for the rematch and I certainly didn’t chase them.

“I don’t need Richmond, he is the one that wants to put the record straight by beating me.

“Richmond feels that he was at a disadvantage because of the injury last time we fought.

“Following my fight in Ghana back in March, he threw down the gauntlet in an interview, claiming he can beat me if we fought again.

“His main argument seems to be that since we last fought he’s won both his fights by stoppage, and he thinks he can do the same against me now he’s fully fit.

“I decided to let him try.

“There is no pressure on me.”

Expect fireworks in the grudge rematch

McAllister comprehensively defeated Djarbeng at Balgownie, Aberdeen in October 2019.

He dominated the original fight against a boxer renowned as a front-foot fighter.

This time he expects ‘fireworks’ at the Northern Hotel as they go again.

McAllister said: “He has an attitude towards me and clearly has an issue so we just have to get on with it in the ring.

“Richmond is certainly not the cool, calm customer from the last time as his whole body language and aggressive talk looks like it will make for fireworks when we fight.

“He looks like someone that is going for it.”

McAllister in his best shape for years

Djarbeng, 31-4-1 (25ko) is a former West African Union welterweight champion and recently secured a points defeat of Zakaria Salifu in his home city of Accra, the Ghanaian capital.

In calling for a rematch Djarbeng insisted he was too strong for McAllister and only lost because he had broken fingers.

McAllister offered the Accra based fighter a rematch either in Aberdeen in May or Ghana in July.

Multiple belt champion McAllister insists he is in the best shape for years after a punishing training camp in preparation for the rematch.

He said: “I feel in cracking shape and have really peaked.

“I have been smashing the bags in the gym and feel as sharp as I have felt for a long time.

“I feel on top of the world and am ready to take anyone on.

“I can’t wait to be back fighting in my home town again as I’ve not boxed in Aberdeen since late 2019.

“I’m buzzing to get back in the ring and continue to put my city on the boxing map.

“When I fought Richmond in Aberdeen previously there were 450 people in a marquee.

“It was an amazing atmosphere and to have that at a boxing night is key.

“I am looking forward to getting fans back at fights soon.”

The hunger for titles still burns strong

Now 38, McAllister has no thoughts of retiring from the ring and insists his drive for title success remains fierce.

He said: “I have achievements I want to reach and am still hungry for belts.

“That hunger for glory is still there.”

Fighting on the undercard is PBC/WBU International super lightweight champion Nathan Beattie who will face Ireland’s Michael Kelly.

Unbeaten featherweight Kevin Traynor will face debuting Levi Lee and undefeated heavyweight prospect Craig Dick takes on Tomas Vaicickas.

Aberdeen heavyweight Liam Allan makes his second professional outing against Belfast’s Darren Burns and former amateur star Angelica Finch, who will making her second pro outing faces Carly Mackenzie.