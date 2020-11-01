Aberdeen’s last three visits to Hampden

Ahead of Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup semi-final with Celtic we look back on the Dons’ last three trips to Hampden.

Derek McInnes’ side have managed only one victory from those outings at the national stadium.

Aberdeen 0-3 Celtic Scottish Cup semi-final April 14 2019

A disappointing afternoon for the Reds, who finished with nine men, while McInnes and assistant manager Tony Docherty were sent to the stand.

Dom Ball was dismissed in the first half, receiving his second booking from ref Craig Thomson following a clash of heads with Ryan Christie.

James Forrest opened the scoring before the break and in the second period Mikey Devlin’s barge on Jonny Hayes gave Celtic a penalty from which Odsonne Edouard scored.

Lewis Ferguson was then shown a straight red card for a reckless lunge on Tom Rogic before the Australian added a third for the Hoops. Docherty had been sent off at half-time and McInnes joined him in the stand in the closing stages.

© SNS Group Craig Foy

Aberdeen 0-1 Celtic Scottish League Cup final December 2 2018

A much closer encounter with the Dons unfortunate to be on the losing side.

Towards the end of a hotly contested first half Aberdeen winger Gary Mackay-Steven had to be stretchered off following a sickening clash of heads with Dedryck Boyata.

The stoppage to treat the stricken Mackay-Steven meant six minutes of injury-time were added at the end of the first period and during that time former Reds loanee Ryan Christie broke through to score at the second attempt.

In the second half Joe Lewis saved a Scott Sinclair penalty and Jozo Simunovic struck his own crossbar as Aberdeen pressed for an equaliser, but that was as close as they came.

© SNS Group Bill Murray

Aberdeen 1-0 Rangers Scottish League Cup semi-final October 28 2018

The Dons prevailed in a feisty clash at Hampden thanks to Lewis Ferguson’s header.

In a bright opening Niall McGinn had a free-kick tipped wide and then scooped another shot over the bar.

The Reds lost Andy Considine after half an hour following a clash of heads with Umar Sadiq and Mackay-Steven forced a good save out of Allan McGregor before the half was out.

Rangers dominated spells of the second period but Lewis was largely untroubled as the defence stood firm and with 10 minutes left Aberdeen won it.

McGinn’s inswinging corner was perfect for Ferguson to bullet home a header.