Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal: Was Hans Gillhaus’ overhead kick on his debut the Dons’ best strike?

It’s the conversation you could have with your pals all day – what is the best Dons goal you’ve seen?

Some of you will think it’s James Maddison’s unsaveably perfect free-kick against Rangers in 2016, others Eoin Jess’ run from halfway and incredible Ibrox howitzer in 1998 or maybe Neil Simpson’s mazy run to score in the rout of Waterschei in 1983.

Over the coming weeks, we’ve decided to try to settle the argument once and for all by crowning Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal via a reader vote.

To be clear, features we’ll run on the contenders for Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal, followed by a closing poll to determine the winner, won’t necessarily focus on goals of significance which have secured silverware or qualification, like John Hewitt’s header in Gothenburg or Darren Mackie’s finish in Dnipro.

What we are talking about is goals of technical brilliance, made either individually or as a team, some of which could be meaningless in terms of competitions and silverware.

Today’s contender for the best Dons goal ever scored:

5. Hans Gillhaus, Dunfermline 0 – Aberdeen 3, Premier Division (18/11/89)

Hans Gillhaus’ debut in red is etched on the memories of Dons fans. It came at East End Park against Dunfermline after his £650,000 move from European Cup winners PSV Eindhoven in November 1989.

Aberdeen ran out 3-0 winners in the November 18 Premier Division clash, against an in-form unbeaten-in-eight Pars side, with Dutch internationalist Gillhaus netting twice.

However, it is his first – an overhead kick after Brian Irvine headed Robert Connor’s free-kick back across the face of goal – which remains the pick of the Dutch virtuoso’s 32 Aberdeen counters, many of which were similarly superb pieces of individual skill.

Have a look at the goal here:

Hans Gillhaus scores spectacular debut goal for The Dons 🇳🇱 What an impression Hans Gillhaus made on his Dons debut at East End Park with this spectacular overhead kick the first of his two goals in the match! Watch extended highlights of the game ➡ bit.ly/2KaubCh#StandFree Posted by Aberdeen Football Club on Friday, 17 April 2020

What did Gillhaus have to say about his introduction to the Dons faithful?

Reminiscing on his debut in 2005, Gillhaus said: “My first (game) was against Dunfermline when I scored twice after being partnered with Charlie Nicholas in

attack. And I didn’t think things could get much better than that!

“The two goals against Dunfermline set my Aberdeen career off on a real high.”

Is this Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal?

Keep an eye out in the next few weeks for the other contenders and for the poll which will determine the winner. If you think any Aberdeen goals should be under consideration, get in touch via Evening Express Sport on Twitter or Facebook, or email ee.sport@ajl.co.uk

Our goal recreation competition:

We want youngsters to have a go at imitating our Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal contenders, with the club agreeing to give away a kids’ home kit and kids’ away kit for the two best efforts as chosen by our panel of judges. Those two winners will also receive a £100 Smyths voucher each to get some football equipment, kit your garden out with a set of goals, or just spend any way you like!

There will also be £50 Smyths vouchers for two runners-up.

All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning is to send your clip to eecompetitions@ajl.co.uk via WeTransfer with the subject heading “Dons Goals”. Alternatively, you can send it to the Evening Express Sport Facebook page.

All entries will feature on the Evening Express Sport Facebook page.

The deadline for entries is Tuesday June 30 at 5.30pm.

