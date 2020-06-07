Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal: Kari Arnason’s 40-yard winner at Tannadice in 2012 is our next contender

It’s the conversation you could have with your pals all day – what is the best Dons goal you’ve seen?

Some of you will think it’s James Maddison’s unsaveably perfect free-kick against Rangers in 2016, others Eoin Jess’ run from halfway and incredible Ibrox howitzer in 1998 or maybe Neil Simpson’s mazy run to score in the rout of Waterschei in 1983.

Over the coming weeks, we’ve decided to try to settle the argument once and for all by crowning Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal via a reader vote.

As part of our Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal series, we are also running a competition for the best recreations. More details of the competition and the prizes on offer at the bottom of this page.

To be clear, features we’ll run on the contenders for Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal, followed by a closing poll to determine the winner, won’t necessarily focus on goals of significance which have secured silverware or qualification, like John Hewitt’s header in Gothenburg or Darren Mackie’s finish in Dnipro.

What we are talking about is goals of technical brilliance, made either individually or as a team, some of which could be meaningless in terms of competitions and silverware.

Today’s contender for the best Dons goal ever scored:

10. Kari Arnason, Dundee United 1 – Aberdeen 2, Scottish Premier League (2/1/12)

Our 10th contender came in the Dons’ first game of 2012, when they visited Tannadice to play fierce rivals Dundee United in the league.

Craig Brown’s men found themselves down 1-0 after little more than five minutes, but were pulled level by Mohamed Chalali’s header after the break.

Then, with 86 minutes gone, Icelander Kari Arnason – who returned to Pittodrie for a second spell in defence a couple of years ago, but was then a midfielder – won the game with a strike fit to win any fixture, anywhere.

Arnason received a short pass into the centre of the pitch 40 yards from goal and, without driving towards goal or contemplating a pass, shifted the ball on to his right foot and lashed a dipping shot in off despairing home keeper Dusan Pernis’ crossbar.

Take a look at the goal here:

What did Arnason have to say about his wonder strike?

The midfielder claimed afterwards that, as soon as he hit the shot, even at such a long distance, he knew it was going in. He said: “I was just too tired to run so I hit it.

“I have tried it a few times this season and gone close, but I knew as soon as I had hit it that it was going in.

“The only thing I was thinking about was hitting the ball as hard as I could and thankfully it went into the net.

“I could see it was moving and dipping all of the way so I knew it was going to beat the goalkeeper.

“I scored a similar one for Plymouth Argyle against MK Dons last season and I managed one for Iceland against Sweden, but this one is up there with my best.

“I’ve always been able to hit the ball that hard since I was a young lad. It just doesn’t come out the right way all the time.”

Is this Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal?

Keep an eye out in the next few weeks for the other contenders and for the poll which will determine the winner. If you think any Aberdeen goals should be under consideration, get in touch via Evening Express Sport on Twitter or Facebook, or email ee.sport@ajl.co.uk

