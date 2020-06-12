Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal: Is the Bayern Munich-besting trick free-kick routine the Dons’ best ever goal?

It’s the conversation you could have with your pals all day – what is the best Dons goal you’ve seen?

Some of you will think it’s James Maddison’s unsaveably perfect free-kick against Rangers in 2016, others Eoin Jess’ run from halfway and incredible Ibrox howitzer in 1998 or maybe Neil Simpson’s mazy run to score in the rout of Waterschei in 1983.

Over the coming weeks, we’ve decided to try to settle the argument once and for all by crowning Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal via a reader vote.

As part of our Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal series, we are also running a competition for the best recreations. More details of the competition and the prizes on offer at the bottom of this page.

To be clear, features we’ll run on the contenders for Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal, followed by a closing poll to determine the winner, won’t necessarily focus on goals of significance which have secured silverware or qualification, like John Hewitt’s header in Gothenburg or Darren Mackie’s finish in Dnipro.

What we are talking about is goals of technical brilliance, made either individually or as a team, some of which could be meaningless in terms of competitions and silverware.

Today’s contender for the best Dons goal ever scored:

15. Alex McLeish, Aberdeen 3 – Bayern Munich 2, European Cup Winners’ Cup (16/3/83)

This is McLeish’s second entry on our list of contenders, but, while the first of the former Dons centre-back’s goals was an individual piece of brilliance in the 1982 Scottish Cup final, this one is very much a team effort – perhaps the most famous moment of team play in Aberdeen’s long history. Gordon Strachan, John McMaster and boss Alex Ferguson deserve as much credit for their part in the goal, which also counts subterfuge and guile among its ingredients.

With half an hour to play in the second leg of the 1982/83 European Cup Winners’ Cup quarter-final against German giants Bayern Munich, Alex Ferguson’s Reds were 2-1 down and in need of two unanswered goals to go through.

On 77 minutes, after two conventionally-taken free-kicks had failed to bring an equaliser, the Reds were crafty with their next opportunity.

John McMaster and Gordon Strachan pretended to get mixed up about which one of them was going to deliver a free-kick from the right edge of the box, then in the moment of confusion where they both turned away from the ball and – crucially – the Germans switched off, Strachan quickly turned and played the perfect ball for McLeish to bullet home a fine header.

Of course, soon after, the tie was settled, and the legend of Pittodrie’s greatest night cemented, when John Hewitt followed in Eric Black’s header and fired the ball through the visiting keeper’s legs.

The grainy footage of the trick free-kick goal runs from about 6:30 in the video below:

Is this Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal?

Keep an eye out in the next few weeks for the other contenders and for the poll which will determine the winner. If you think any Aberdeen goals should be under consideration, get in touch via Evening Express Sport on Twitter or Facebook, or email ee.sport@ajl.co.uk

Our goal recreation competition:

We want youngsters to have a go at imitating our Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal contenders, with the club agreeing to give away a kids’ home kit and kids’ away kit for the two best efforts as chosen by our panel of judges. Those two winners will also receive a £100 Smyths voucher each to get some football equipment, kit your garden out with a set of goals, or just spend any way you like!

There will also be £50 Smyths vouchers for two runners-up.

All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning is to send your clip to eecompetitions@ajl.co.uk via WeTransfer with the subject heading “Dons Goals”. Alternatively, you can send it to the Evening Express Sport Facebook page.

All entries will feature on the Evening Express Sport Facebook page.

The deadline for entries is Tuesday June 30 at 5.30pm.

Terms and Conditions:

Entrants must register by Tuesday June 30 at 5.30pm.

Entry to this competition is by email or through Facebook submission only.

The prize is as stated.

Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families may enter, but are not eligible to for any prizes.

The editor’s decision is final.

Full competition terms and conditions including Privacy Information at www.eveningexpress.co.uk/competition-terms