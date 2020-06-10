Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal: Is Severin’s screamer against Rangers the Dons’ best ever strike?

It’s the conversation you could have with your pals all day – what is the best Dons goal you’ve seen?

Some of you will think it’s James Maddison’s unsaveably perfect free-kick against Rangers in 2016, others Eoin Jess’ run from halfway and incredible Ibrox howitzer in 1998 or maybe Neil Simpson’s mazy run to score in the rout of Waterschei in 1983.

Over the coming weeks, we’ve decided to try to settle the argument once and for all by crowning Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal via a reader vote.

As part of our Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal series, we are also running a competition for the best recreations. More details of the competition and the prizes on offer at the bottom of this page.

To be clear, features we’ll run on the contenders for Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal, followed by a closing poll to determine the winner, won’t necessarily focus on goals of significance which have secured silverware or qualification, like John Hewitt’s header in Gothenburg or Darren Mackie’s finish in Dnipro.

What we are talking about is goals of technical brilliance, made either individually or as a team, some of which could be meaningless in terms of competitions and silverware.

Today’s contender for the best Dons goal ever scored:

13. Scott Severin, Aberdeen 2 – Rangers 0, SPL (20/5/07)

This goal’s 13th anniversary was just a couple of weeks ago and it’s another strike which, as well as being a unadulterated peach, meant so much to the Red Army.

The game it came in was a must-win, last-day-of-the-season clash with eternal rivals Rangers to secure Jimmy Calderwood’s Dons a Uefa Cup spot for the following season, and Severin’s sweet opener was the first blow struck in a comfortable 2-0 Pittodrie win.

In the build-up to the goal, right-back Michael Hart hit a free-kick into the Gers’ box and – after headers from Aberdeen skipper Russell Anderson and visiting centre-back David Weir – the ball came clear.

Jamie Smith nodded it down to fellow midfielder Severin and, without a moment’s hesitation, he smashed the ball low into the left corner of Allan MacGregor’s goal from 30 yards.

Scott Severin helped secure European football for @AberdeenFC in 2007 with this belter vs Rangers. RT if you are backing the Dons on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/NZH72p6GZV — SPFL (@spfl) September 23, 2016

Is this Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal?

Keep an eye out in the next few weeks for the other contenders and for the poll which will determine the winner. If you think any Aberdeen goals should be under consideration, get in touch via Evening Express Sport on Twitter or Facebook, or email ee.sport@ajl.co.uk

Our goal recreation competition:

We want youngsters to have a go at imitating our Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal contenders, with the club agreeing to give away a kids’ home kit and kids’ away kit for the two best efforts as chosen by our panel of judges. Those two winners will also receive a £100 Smyths voucher each to get some football equipment, kit your garden out with a set of goals, or just spend any way you like!

There will also be £50 Smyths vouchers for two runners-up.

All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning is to send your clip to eecompetitions@ajl.co.uk via WeTransfer with the subject heading “Dons Goals”. Alternatively, you can send it to the Evening Express Sport Facebook page.

All entries will feature on the Evening Express Sport Facebook page.

The deadline for entries is Tuesday June 30 at 5.30pm.

Terms and Conditions:

Entrants must register by Tuesday June 30 at 5.30pm.

Entry to this competition is by email or through Facebook submission only.

The prize is as stated.

Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families may enter, but are not eligible to for any prizes.

The editor’s decision is final.

Full competition terms and conditions including Privacy Information at www.eveningexpress.co.uk/competition-terms