Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal: Is Neil Simpson’s mazy run and finish against Waterschei the Dons’ best ever goal?

It’s the conversation you could have with your pals all day – what is the best Dons goal you’ve seen?

Some of you will think it’s James Maddison’s unsaveably perfect free-kick against Rangers in 2016, others Eoin Jess’ run from halfway and incredible Ibrox howitzer in 1998 or maybe Neil Simpson’s mazy run to score in the rout of Waterschei in 1983.

Over the coming weeks, we’ve decided to try to settle the argument once and for all by crowning Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal via a reader vote.

As part of our Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal series, we are also running a competition for the best recreations. More details of the competition and the prizes on offer at the bottom of this page.

To be clear, features we’ll run on the contenders for Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal, followed by a closing poll to determine the winner, won’t necessarily focus on goals of significance which have secured silverware or qualification, like John Hewitt’s header in Gothenburg or Darren Mackie’s finish in Dnipro.

What we are talking about is goals of technical brilliance, made either individually or as a team, some of which could be meaningless in terms of competitions and silverware.

Today’s contender for the best Dons goal ever scored:

18. Neil Simpson, Aberdeen 5 – Waterschei 1, European Cup Winners’ Cup (6/4/83)

After the topsy-turvy quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich, which Aberdeen won 3-2 on aggregate and on the night, the opening last-four meeting with Belgians Waterschei was cakewalk in comparison. The Dons destroyed the visitors, to all-but-secure a final berth, and we all know what happened after that.

In the first leg against Waterschei, Alex Ferguson’s men got off to the perfect start, going 2-0 up before the 15-minute mark.

Today’s contender, the second goal, scored by from Neil Simpson, was a gem and the perfect mix of midfield qualities. First, he cunningly robbed Tony Bialousz, who he caught napping as the ball was played to him 25 yards out.

Showing off his footwork, Simmy then dragged the ball left past the first challenger and right past the second as he danced into the visitors’ box and thumped the ball under keeper Klaus Pudelko.

Take a look at the goal here:

Neil Simpson adds a second for The Dons v Waterschei This time 37 years ago, The Dons were in action against Waterschei of Belgium in the first leg of the Cup Winners Cup semi-final- this goal from Neil Simpson made it 2-0 to the Dons!We went on to win 5-1!

Is this Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal?

Keep an eye out in the next few weeks for the other contenders and for the poll which will determine the winner. If you think any Aberdeen goals should be under consideration, get in touch via Evening Express Sport on Twitter or Facebook, or email ee.sport@ajl.co.uk

