Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal: Is Lewis Ferguson’s overhead kick against Burnley at Turf Moor the Dons’ best goal?

It’s the conversation you could have with your pals all day – what is the best Dons goal you’ve seen?

Some of you will think it’s James Maddison’s unsaveably perfect free-kick against Rangers in 2016, others Eoin Jess’ run from halfway and incredible Ibrox howitzer in 1998 or maybe Neil Simpson’s mazy run to score in the rout of Waterschei in 1983.

Over the coming weeks, we’ve decided to try to settle the argument once and for all by crowning Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal via a reader vote.

As part of our Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal series, we are also running a competition for the best recreations. More details of the competition and the prizes on offer at the bottom of this page.

To be clear, features we’ll run on the contenders for Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal, followed by a closing poll to determine the winner, won’t necessarily focus on goals of significance which have secured silverware or qualification, like John Hewitt’s header in Gothenburg or Darren Mackie’s finish in Dnipro.

What we are talking about is goals of technical brilliance, made either individually or as a team, some of which could be meaningless in terms of competitions and silverware.

Today’s contender for the best Dons goal ever scored:

14. Lewis Ferguson, Burnley 3 – Aberdeen 1, Europa League second preliminary round second leg (2/8/18)

He may have today been announced as the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year for season 2019/20, but the Red Army have known all about Lewis Ferguson’s class for two years – from just his second competitive Dons appearance, at Turf Moor.

Playing in the middle of the park for your new club in Europa League qualifying against English Premier League Burnley would daunt some 18-year-olds, but not Fergie.

Of course, the pressure felt by Derek McInnes’ team as a whole was ramped up when Chris Wood scored the second leg opener after a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie the week before.

Step up Ferguson, with a moment of technical brilliance to pull his team back level.

On 27 minutes, winger Gary Mackay-Steven delivered a cross to the back post which a Burnley defender could only head back across the area and – the Dons youngster – improvised from 10 yards out, hooking an overhead kick into the top corner past Danish international goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard.

Take a look at goal here:

Aberdeen eventually lost the tie due to two Burnley goals in extra-time.

What did Ferguson have to say about his goal?

Speaking to the Evening Express a few days after the Turf Moor clash, he said: “It was weird because I never thought I would try an overhead kick in a game.

“I’ve done a few with my pals when I’ve been messing about and I’ve tried it on the training ground but I never thought I would try one in a game and I was as surprised as everyone else.

“I can’t really remember much about it. I remember the ball being in the air and from then on it was a blur.

“I was surprised, it just came from instinct. I can remember the ball coming over and I think Scott McKenna was in a better position and I could have set him up but I went for it and thankfully it went in.

“It was good to settle me in and the atmosphere that night from our fans was unbelievable – and it was great at Pittodrie as well.

“It gave me goosebumps. usually I don’t get fazed by fans or whatever but it mattered when I was on the pitch and it was so loud that it gave me goosebumps.”

Is this Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal?

