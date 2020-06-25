Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal: Is Frank McDougall’s stunner on the day Aberdeen won 1985 Premier Division title the Dons best strike?

It’s the conversation you could have with your pals all day – what is the best Dons goal you’ve seen?

Some of you will think it’s James Maddison’s unsaveably perfect free-kick against Rangers in 2016, others Eoin Jess’ run from halfway and incredible Ibrox howitzer in 1998 or maybe Neil Simpson’s mazy run to score in the rout of Waterschei in 1983.

Over the coming weeks, we’ve decided to try to settle the argument once and for all by crowning Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal via a reader vote.

To be clear, features we’ll run on the contenders for Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal, followed by a closing poll to determine the winner, won’t necessarily focus on goals of significance which have secured silverware or qualification, like John Hewitt’s header in Gothenburg or Darren Mackie’s finish in Dnipro.

What we are talking about is goals of technical brilliance, made either individually or as a team, some of which could be meaningless in terms of competitions and silverware.

Today’s contender for the best Dons goal ever scored:

9. Frank McDougall, Hearts 0 – Aberdeen 3, Premier Division (4/5/85)

There are goals vying for the Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal title which didn’t actually have much effect in the Dons’ hunt for trophies – however, this is not one of those!

Striker McDougall, who was forced to retire because of a back injury before the age of 30, gave the Red Army two scintillating seasons between 1984 and 1986. In his first campaign under Alex Ferguson, he helped the team retain the league championship.

In fact, it was a McDougall hat-trick at Tynecastle in the penultimate game of the 1984/85 campaign which mathematically sealed the title, following a draw with Celtic at Pittodrie the week before.

Against Hearts in Edinburgh on May 4, the Aberdeen attacker warmed up with couple of close-range finishes before the quite spectacular third goal, below, all before half-time:

Is this Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal?

