Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal: Does Rory Fallon’s Hampden stunner get your vote for the best ever Dons strike?

It’s the conversation you could have with your pals all day – what is the best Dons goal you’ve seen?

Some of you will think it’s James Maddison’s unsaveably perfect free-kick against Rangers in 2016, others Eoin Jess’ run from halfway and incredible Ibrox howitzer in 1998 or maybe Neil Simpson’s mazy run to score in the rout of Waterschei in 1983.

Over the coming weeks, we’ve decided to try to settle the argument once and for all by crowning Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal via a reader vote.

As part of our Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal series, we are also running a competition for the best recreations. More details of the competition and the prizes on offer at the bottom of this page.

To be clear, features we’ll run on the contenders for Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal, followed by a closing poll to determine the winner, won’t necessarily focus on goals of significance which have secured silverware or qualification, like John Hewitt’s header in Gothenburg or Darren Mackie’s finish in Dnipro.

What we are talking about is goals of technical brilliance, made either individually or as a team, some of which could be meaningless in terms of competitions and silverware.

Today’s contender for the best Dons goal ever scored:

8. Rory Fallon, Hibernian 2 – Aberdeen 1, Scottish Cup (14/4/12)

Our only contender so far to come in a Reds’ loss, this Hampden semi-final equaliser is still worthy of its place on our shortlist.

New Zealand international Fallon, who only scored nine times in 45 appearances over two seasons with Aberdeen, momentarily turned into Zlatan Ibrahimovic on 59 minutes as he took a poor Hibs clearance down on his chest and lashed the ball left-footed into the far top corner from 25 yards.

It’s got to be one of the best goals ever scored on Mount Florida and one the PFA Scotland goal of the year award, as well as the Scottish Cup goal of the tournament prize. Watch it here:

Rory Fallon v Hibs, 2012 ⏪ Let's look back at last night's 'not live' Semi-Final and this screamer from Aberdeen Football Club's Rory Fallon. Posted by The Scottish Cup on Thursday, 9 April 2020

What did Fallon have to say about his long-range equaliser?

In the aftermath of the cup semi, which Leigh Griffiths won for Hibs, Fallon came in for criticism after claiming he “did his job”, while some of his team-mates should be “looking at themselves in the mirror”.

Is this Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal?

Keep an eye out in the next few weeks for the other contenders and for the poll which will determine the winner. If you think any Aberdeen goals should be under consideration, get in touch via Evening Express Sport on Twitter or Facebook, or email ee.sport@ajl.co.uk

