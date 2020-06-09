Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal: Chairman Dave Cormack says John Hewitt’s Gothenburg winner is his favourite Reds goal

It’s the conversation you could have with your pals all day – what is the best Dons goal you’ve seen?

Some of you will think it’s James Maddison’s unsaveably perfect free-kick against Rangers in 2016, others Eoin Jess’ run from halfway and incredible Ibrox howitzer in 1998 or maybe Neil Simpson’s mazy run to score in the rout of Waterschei in 1983.

Over the coming weeks, we’ve decided to try to settle the argument once and for all by crowning Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal via a reader vote.

As part of our Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal series, we are also running a competition for the best recreations. More details of the competition and the prizes on offer at the bottom of this page.

To be clear, features we’ll run on the contenders for Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal, followed by a closing poll to determine the winner, won’t necessarily focus on goals of significance which have secured silverware or qualification, like John Hewitt’s header in Gothenburg or Darren Mackie’s finish in Dnipro.

What we are talking about is goals of technical brilliance, made either individually or as a team, some of which could be meaningless in terms of competitions and silverware.

Today’s contender for the best Dons goal ever scored:

12. John Hewitt, Aberdeen 2 – Real Madrid 1, European Cup Winners’ Cup (11/5/83)

This is undoubtedly the most important goal in Aberdeen’s history as it secured the club’s most famous win – over Spanish giants Real Madrid – and the most prestigious piece of silverware ever to be housed at Pittodrie.

But, what some may consider a simple close-range headed finish from John Hewitt, is actually an exquisite piece of team play, well worthy of being a contender for Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal.

The way Peter Weir manages to play an inch-perfect chipped ball down the left flank, despite being surrounded by Madrid players… the way Mark McGhee dips one way then the other on the edge of the box to make space to cross to Hewitt… and how the striker judges the arc of the cross as it flies beyond the keeper to head it into the empty net. It’s a beautiful goal for an underdog side to score under the crippling pressure of extra-time in a European final.

Current Dons chairman Dave Cormack didn’t hesitate to name it his favourite Dons goal either. He said “My all-time favourite goal, like many Dons’ fans, is John Hewitt’s header in Gothenburg when the so-called super-sub cemented our place in football history. It was a stunner of a goal and its significance will never be under underestimated.

“Another favourite was from Aberdeen legend, Joey Harper ,against Rangers in 1977 – a half volley, typical Harper poacher goal with great build-up play from Drew Jarvie.”

Harper’s goal could be on our final contenders list, but – for now – bask in the glory of Aberdeen’s greatest moment:

Is this Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal?

Keep an eye out in the next few weeks for the other contenders and for the poll which will determine the winner. If you think any Aberdeen goals should be under consideration, get in touch via Evening Express Sport on Twitter or Facebook, or email ee.sport@ajl.co.uk

Our goal recreation competition:

We want youngsters to have a go at imitating our Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal contenders, with the club agreeing to give away a kids’ home kit and kids’ away kit for the two best efforts as chosen by our panel of judges. Those two winners will also receive a £100 Smyths voucher each to get some football equipment, kit your garden out with a set of goals, or just spend any way you like!

There will also be £50 Smyths vouchers for two runners-up.

All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning is to send your clip to eecompetitions@ajl.co.uk via WeTransfer with the subject heading “Dons Goals”. Alternatively, you can send it to the Evening Express Sport Facebook page.

All entries will feature on the Evening Express Sport Facebook page.

The deadline for entries is Tuesday June 30 at 5.30pm.

Terms and Conditions:

Entrants must register by Tuesday June 30 at 5.30pm.

Entry to this competition is by email or through Facebook submission only.

The prize is as stated.

Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families may enter, but are not eligible to for any prizes.

The editor’s decision is final.

Full competition terms and conditions including Privacy Information at www.eveningexpress.co.uk/competition-terms