Aberdeen’s former Black Cat Dylan McGeouch reveals what he thinks of Sunderland ‘Til I Die Netflix documentary

Midfielder Dylan McGeouch believes he produced his best Aberdeen performance in the final game before the Covid-19 shutdown.

Training hard at home during the pandemic, the Scotland cap is determined to hit top form when football finally returns.

McGeouch signed for Aberdeen from Sunderland in January, but had been short of match sharpness due to lack of game time at the League 1 outfit.

The 27-year-old played a pivotal role in the 3-1 defeat of Hibs at Pittodrie, the final Dons game before Scottish football went into shutdown on March 13.

Uncertainty remains regarding when the 2019-20 Premiership season will resume, if at all.

However, when Aberdeen finally return to action, likely to be behind closed doors, McGeouch is confident he will reproduce the levels which saw him break into the Scotland squad while starring for Hibs.

He said: “I would say that game against Hibs was my best for Aberdeen and hopefully that is the level I can not just maintain but go even better.

“I didn’t play much before I came up to Aberdeen so the start of it was trying to get fitness.

“To start with it was three games a week and it was just a case of trying to get through them while building fitness.

“It was a balance between trying to play every game and trying to protect me as well.

“It is fine lines, but I was available for every game leading up to the shutdown.

“Once the shutdown is all done my fitness will be at a better level and I will be in a better place and settled with the family.

“Performances from me can be better and I know I can do that.”

Life since football was suspended has been particularly eventful for McGeouch as partner Leila gave birth to daughter Aviana just days into the lockdown.

He said: “These are obviously difficult times, but baby and mum are doing well.

“She is keeping us on our toes, although it is sad that the family can’t get up to see her or we can’t go down there.

“That is the only negative, but hopefully once this blows over we will have plenty of visitors.”

When McGeouch and his partner have spare time after nappy changing and feeds they have been watching Netflix documentary Sunderland ’Til I Die.

The programme follows the Black Cats last season and McGeouch appears throughout.

He said: “I have watched Sunderland ’Til I Die because I was part of that. The first few weeks you are seeing television cameras, but after that you got used to it and it became the norm.

“We knew when the cameras would be there. There weren’t any hidden cameras and we knew when we had to give interviews so it was a lot easier.

“There are cameras there taping every training session and game, so if it is not going well it is no good – but if it is going well then it is amazing. It is just the highs and lows of football and it is good television for punters.

“As a player, it wasn’t too bad, but not to get what we wanted at the end of the season was tough to watch again.”

The new series focuses on the 2018-19 season where McGeouch made 29 appearances for Sunderland.

They played at Wembley twice that season, suffering heartache on both occasions.

They lost the Checkatrade Trophy final on penalties to Portsmouth after a 2-2 draw with McGeouch an unused substitute.

McGeouch missed out on the squad for the play-off final against Charlton, which Sunderland lost 2-1 to a goal four minutes into injury-time.

He said: “Sunderland are a Premier League club. They have been there, but they have had a bad few years and find themselves in League 1.

“They are so passionate and know where they want to be so it is even tougher when you don’t achieve what you want to.

“Sunderland have a massive fanbase who follow them everywhere.

“I am sure they will get back where they should be.”