Aberdeen’s forgotten cup win under Sir Alex Ferguson, as told by player who scored Hampden winner

Amid Sir Alex Ferguson’s historic roll of honour as Aberdeen manager, one trophy is often overlooked – the 1980 Drybrough Cup.

Under Sir Alex, the Dons dominated both Scotland and Europe in a trophy-laden Eighties.

He led Aberdeen to three league titles, four Scottish Cups and a League Cup domestically.

Under his management, the Reds became the only Scottish team to win two European trophies when lifting the European Cup Winners’ Cup and Super Cup in an unforgettable 1983.

The 2-1 Drybrough Cup final defeat of St Mirren at Hampden is sometimes forgotten.

Not by Steve Cowan, however, who scored a memorable long range winner for the Dons in the season-opening tournament.

Cowan believes the Drybrough Cup was pivotal in the development of the Gothenburg Greats because it proved Fergie’s Dons, recently crowned league champions, could also go to Hamdpen and win a cup final.

Cowan said: “The Drybrough Cup was a big tournament and that was the last year of it.

“Winning the final in 1980 came on the back of securing the league title in 1980 and that was the building block for the next five years under Sir Alex.

“Aberdeen had not won a trophy since the League Cup in 1977. Winning the Drybrough Cup got us into the mind-set that you can go to Hampden and win a cup.

“When you have done it once expectation levels grow and you get used to the surroundings.

“You get that belief that you are as good, if not better, than any team you are playing.”

The Drybrough Cup was first competed in the season 1970-71, with Aberdeen defeating league champions Celtic 2-1 in the final at Pittodrie.

Open to the top four scoring teams in the top flight and second tier, The Drybrough Cup was the first ever tournament in Scotland to bear a sponsor’s name.

In front of a crowd of just 6,994 at the national stadium, Aberdeen fell behind to St Mirren in the 1980 final.

However, Drew Jarvie equalised before Cowan netted a sensational winner with just seven minutes remaining.

In a whirlwind weekend Cowan, then only 17, would start in a 2-1 friendly defeat of Arsenal less than 24 hours after scoring the winner in the Hampden final.

Cowan said: “To this day I still rate the winner in the Drybrough Cup as my best goal.

“I shot into the top corner and it was my first goal for Aberdeen.

“Less than 24 hours after winning that cup I started against Arsenal at Pittodrie as the 1980 league title flag was unfurled.

“What a week that was. It was a whirlwind. I won a trophy and then came up against players like Pat Jennings, Pat Rice and David O’Leary.

“Sir Alex put great stock in youth.

“If you were good enough, you were old enough and he threw me into that game.”

Cowan, now 57, has the rare distinction of being signed twice by Britain’s greatest manager.

He said: “He signed me for St Mirren when I was only 13 and I had a few years with Sir Alex at Love Street.

“Luckily for me he came back again and signed me when I was 16 for Aberdeen.

“I feel very privileged and humble that the greatest manager I believe we have ever produced signed me twice.

“You could see very clearly from the outset he was a winner.

“Everything was geared towards winning.

“That fitted in with my psyche and how I felt.

“As a group of players there were no great celebrations or basking in the glory of winning – it was we have won it, what’s the next one?

“That was all down to the manager.

“There was no let’s take time off to celebrate.

“It was back on Monday for training as we have a game on Saturday. Lets go.”

Versatile striker Cowan would go on to make 55 appearances for the Dons, scoring 11 times.

He left to join Hibs and was Scotland’s top scorer during the 1985-86 season, with 28 goals.

He said: “I qualified for a League winner’s medal with Aberdeen in the 84-85 season.

“That was the highlight. We are the last team outside of Celtic and Rangers to win the league – a frightening stat.”