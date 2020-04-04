Aberdeen’s Dean Campbell still dreaming of Scottish Cup success during coronavirus shutdown

Aberdeen dream of playing for his home city club.

Now the lifelong Dons fan is determined to realise his ultimate dream of lifting a trophy with the Reds.

That target has been put on hold for now with Scottish football suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Aberdeen were scheduled to play Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden on Saturday April 11.

The Dons cannot train together due to current restrictions but the players are keeping up their fitness at home.

When football does finally resume Campbell is determined to realise his silverware dream.

The 19-year-old said: “It was always my dream to play for Aberdeen and be involved in big games with the team.

“I was involved in the Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Rangers last season (2-0 win) and the semi-final against Celtic (3-0 loss).

“As an Aberdeen fan I have been to finals to support the team and they were brilliant experiences.

“Cup finals are what I want to be part of with Aberdeen, to play in them and win them.

“That is the motivation for me and for the rest of the team.

“I want to get to cup finals and I want to play at Hampden in front of the crowds we bring.

“I am hoping that in the years I am here we can get to finals and I can win trophies with Aberdeen.

“Those are memories you will never forget as a player.”

Scottish football clubs at all levels from the Premiership to schools went into lockdown on March 13 with the Dons fourth in the Premiership table.

When football finally returns Campbell will likely play a key role in the bid for Europe and to continue the quest to win the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990.

Dons boss Derek McInnes clearly has faith in the teen for big games as he has featured in semi-finals and European matches.

Campbell was handed his debut in the final game of the 2017-18 season when coming on as a substitute with 25 minutes remaining away to Celtic at Parkhead.

Aberdeen had to defeat the league champions to secure a runners-up finish and Campbell helped them triumph 1-0.

The Pittodrie youth academy graduate, who joined the club at just seven years old, admits he never imagined he would play a key role so young. However, he is relishing the challenge and responsibility.

Campbell said: “The most memorable game I have been to as an Aberdeen supporter was the semi-final against St Johnstone at Tynecastle (4-0 win).

“The atmosphere that day was something I will never forget and that is something we are trying to get at Pittodrie – an atmosphere that fans don’t forget.

“I never thought I would be able to get to the level of playing in semi-finals and potentially finals so soon in my career.

“It is amazing to look back at that semi-final which was six years ago and think I have that opportunity now.

“I will remember these big games for the rest of my career.”

Campbell’s silverware dream has been put on hold following the postponement of the Scottish Cup semi.

But he is determined to one day experience a homecoming parade with a trophy down Union Street – after missing the open-top celebrations in 2014.

He said: “I was at the League Cup final against Inverness Caley Thistle in 2014, but I had to play in a football tournament on the weekend the parade was.

“So I didn’t get to go to the parade.

“I would have been there if I had been in Aberdeen.

“It would be amazing if I could be part of a parade this season.

“That is the aim for us this season, we want to win the Scottish Cup and that starts with a semi-final against the holders.”