Aberdeen’s Andy Considine receives long-awaited Scotland call-up as Steve Clarke bolsters squad for Nations League games with Slovakia and Czech Republic

Aberdeen’s Andy Considine has been called into the Scotland squad for the Nations League games against Slovakia and the Czech Republic at Hampden.

Defender Considine, 33, who has played more than 500 games for the Dons, and Hibs’ Paul McGinn have been brought in to bolster the Dark Blues ranks after the dramatic Euro play-off semi-final win over Israel last night.

Veteran Considine had been expected to get his first ever call-up before the Hampden clash was postponed in March. The coronavirus pandemic cruelly appeared to have put paid to his chances of pulling on the Scots jersey.

Ahead of the victory of Israel, Scotland lost former Dons centre-half Scott McKenna, Liam Palmer and Oliver Burke to injury, as well as Stuart Armstrong, Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie due to the former’s positive test for Covid-19.

Yesterday, it was revealed Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie is also expected to join the Scotland squad for the matches against Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

McCrorie – who is in action tonight for the Under-21s – has made a huge impact since joining the Dons from Rangers and his displays are set to be rewarded by his first senior call-up.