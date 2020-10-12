Aberdeen’s Andy Considine hopes he can hold on to place in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad after debut

Andy Considine hopes he did enough against Slovakia to keep his place in the Scotland squad.

The 33-year-old Aberdeen defender made his international debut last night at Hampden in the 1-0 win over Slovakia.

Lyndon Dykes’ goal early in the second half gave the national side victory at Hampden and made it seven points from nine in Uefa Nations League Group B2.

The Scots are sitting top of their section and Considine impressed after being called up following the European Championship play-off semi-final win over Israel on Thursday.

Scotland face the Czech Republic on Wednesday at Hampden before tackling Serbia in Belgrade next month in the Euro play-off final.

Considine hopes he has impressed manager Steve Clarke enough to stay in the international set-up.

When asked if he felt he could remain in the squad, the Dons veteran said: “I hope so. That is the main thing for me, to produce performances that the manager thinks I am worthy of staying in the squad.

“The boys were brilliant and we could have grabbed a couple more as we created some really good chances.

“All in all we were solid as a team and reduced them to very little.

“I don’t think big Marsh (David Marshall) had much to do. As a team the performance was brilliant and keeping a clean sheet means you are always more likely to win.”

Considine admits it was both emotional and nerve-wracking making his international bow, but was pleased to come through it and be part of a victory.

The man who has made more than 500 appearances for Aberdeen added: “It was emotional as it has been a long time since I was involved in a Scotland set up.

“You always have to believe you are going to get the call one day.

“I’m 33 now and getting the call the other day came completely out of the blue.

“I am over the moon and delighted to be part of such a great win and also keep a clean sheet.

“It has been a fantastic night. It was very nerve-wracking, I am not going to lie. To have that quality around you gets you through the game.

“I had Robbo (Andy Robertson) one side and big Deccy (Declan Gallagher) the other talking me through the game.

“I have enough experience of playing European football with Aberdeen so that helps.

“To play alongside some top-class footballers really helps.

“It was a big step up. You sit and watch World Cups and Euros at home.

“You will see top-class players and you know you are coming up against top-class opposition.

“You had to be on your toes and keep concentrating.

“Back at Aberdeen, concentration has to be 100 per cent regardless and you really need to be on your toes here.

“It was a fantastic night, the boys did really well.”

On Considine, manager Clarke said: “Andy was terrific when you think he only joined us the other day.

“He is there on merit and he showed that against Slovakia.”