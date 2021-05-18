Aberdeen’s Andy Considine desperate for Euros nod – but will be golfing rather than stressing over Scotland squad

Aberdeen defender Considine accepts Scotland boss Steve Clarke faces a major selection headache for the Euro 2020 finals this summer.

However, the Dons stopper will try not to stress about Clarke’s squad announcement on Wednesday and will opt to “chill” on the golf course instead.

He hopes his dream of featuring in a major finals is not bunkered.

Although Uefa recently confirmed the expansion of squad sizes from 23 to 26 for Euro 2020, there will still be players who miss out on Scotland’s first major finals for more than two decades.

Considine hopes he will not be one of those.

Uefa have set a June 1 deadline for nations to submit their 26 players for the Euros, but Clarke will name a provisional squad on Wednesday ahead of away friendly games against Holland and Luxembourg.

Asked if he will have a sleepless night ahead of Clarke’s squad announcement, the 34-year-old said: “I’ll probably go out on the golf course and just chill out.

“It’s been a long year, a long season, and here’s hoping we’re going to start a successful one next season.”

Considine earned his debut cap in starting the 1-0 defeat of Slovakia in the Nations League last October.

The centre-back again started just days later in the 1-0 defeat of Czech Republic.

Capped three times since making his breakthrough under Clarke, the defender was in the squad that ended 21 years misery for the Tartan Army by securing qualification with a penalty shoot-out defeat of Serbia in the Euro 2020 play-off final last November.

Considine was an unused substitute on that memorable night in Belgrade.

He celebrated that historic win with the squad as they sang along to seventies disco hit “Yes Sir I Can Boogie” in the dressing room.

A video of the defender singing the song with others on his stag do was leaked on YouTube five years previously.

When footage of the Scots’ squad celebrating to the tune emerged, it became a Tartan Army favourite – and even returned to the British charts.

Considine said: “I remember going home to my family and saying ‘this song keeps popping up’, but it wasn’t about that, it was about the boys and how well they had done in a massive, massive game.

“Each and every one of them who took part that night were outstanding and we deserved to be in the Euros this summer.”

Scotland have away friendlies against Holland on June 2 and Luxembourg four days later as part of the build up to the Euro 2020 finals.

It is the first time Scotland will contest a major tournament since the World Cup finals in France in 1998.

The chance of a lifetime – the long-serving Dons defender hopes he did enough to be part of that elite 26 picked and in with a chance to face England, Croatia and Czech Republic.

He said: “It’s outwith my hands.

“All I could do was do well enough from the March World Cup qualifiers until now and hopefully I have done well enough to be in the manager’s thoughts to be included in the squad.

“I am hopeful, but we will wait and see.

“When you look at the amount of names on paper, there is a really, really strong group of boys who are desperate to be involved.

“I can imagine it is a massive headache for the manager.

“But it’s great for Scotland.”

Senior international recognition came late in Considine’s career, with his first cap secured at the age of 33.

That cap finally came more than 12 years after the last of his four Scotland Under-21 appearances, in a 3-1 defeat of Slovenia in September 2008.

Whatever happens with Clarke’s squad announcement this week, Considine is philosophical and admits finally wearing that dark blue shirt at senior level has already allowed the defender to experience the “time of his life”.

Starring in the Euros would be the icing on the cake.

He said: “I’ve been delighted to be involved in the last three camps and if that continues, brilliant.

“Otherwise, I’ve had the time of my life being involved in the last three.”

Aberdeen will hopefully have two centre-backs at the Euros with Declan Gallagher set to be named in Clarke’s squad.

Motherwell captain Gallagher recently penned a pre-contract agreement with Aberdeen and will join the Reds on a two-year deal.

Gallagher, 30, was at the heart of the defence in the historic defeat of Serbia which confirmed Euro 2020 qualification.

Dons manager Stephen Glass will rebuild his defence during the summer as Ash Taylor, Tommie Hoban, Shay Logan and Greg Leigh have exited Pittodrie.

All four are out of contract and will not be offered new deals.

Considine is relishing the opportunity of playing alongside “real leader” Gallagher next season.

He said: “I’ve been lucky enough to play alongside him in the national team, so I know what he’s all about and I’m delighted he’s on board.

“He’s a real leader.

“He’s vocal, he’s strong, he’s good in the air, he’s good on the ball.

“I think it’s a brilliant addition.

“I am really excited to have Declan, fingers crossed, alongside me!”